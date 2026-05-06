HGTV’s Page Turner Opens Up About Grief Therapy After Mother’s Death

What To Know HGTV’s Page Turner opened up about seeking grief therapy after her mother’s death in June 2025.

Turner shared that despite overcoming many life challenges as a single mother and entrepreneur, nothing prepared her for the grief of losing her mother.

Fans shared their appreciation for Turner’s comments and shared their similar experiences via social media.

Page Turner reflected on a difficult decision she made following her late mother’s death.

The Love It or List It star launched the Between Us podcast with her boyfriend, Mike Hill, last month. In a clip from a recent episode shared via Instagram on Friday, May 1, Turner recalled what led her to pursue grief therapy after her mom, Patricia, passed away in June 2025.

“I knew then, ‘Okay, I’ve carried the weight of being a single mom with no child support. Single mom … forget the child support. Just come pick these fools up on the weekend. I’ll pay you child support to pick them up on the weekends,'” she shared. “None of that. It was just me and my mom and my sister, really, raising these kids.”

Turner noted that it wasn’t until her mother died that she realized the amount of responsibility she had been carrying. “I was like, ‘I’ve had to hustle light bills, car notes. I’ve given cars back. You know what I’m saying? I’ve done all this stuff, but I don’t know how to do this. I don’t know how to let my mama die,'” she explained.

As a result, Turner decided to “get into grief therapy immediately.” She added, “I think I started within a month, maybe even two or three weeks. [I was like,] ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Turner (@pageturnerunlimited)

She opened up further in the post’s caption, writing, “I’ve done hard things my whole life. Starting with when my dad died at 8. Single mom of 3 by 23.. Zero child support of any kind. Entrepreneur for 26 years. Built a career that put me on TV at 44. All by faith. But nothing, I mean NOTHING prepared me for losing my mom. I lost my breath AND my anchor.”

Turner continued, “I’m a visionary & strategist by nature & both navigate me through this thing called life. And for the first time ever, I couldn’t see straight, and I didn’t have a strategy. I knew immediately, that I didn’t have the tools for the waves of grief that I was already going through & within a couple of weeks I found a therapist & started grief therapy.”

Through grief therapy, Turner realized that her “pain” and “healing” that she “avoided for years” became “the thing that started setting me free.” She added, “In a weird way, along my therapy journey, I can say: Thank you, Mommy.”

Fans shared their appreciation for Turner’s candid comments. “Grief is so hard but it’s especially difficult to lose a beloved mom. I know this too well, sadly. I pray that you feel God’s strength, love, comfort and peace as you continue to grieve,” one person commented underneath the post.

Another added, “Having my mom pass away was the hardest thing to live through. I overstand!! And I still feel it. I just remember the love now and her strength.” Someone else shared, “Good for you learning how to processing our grief is so important I feel like grief comes and goes as I get older I’ve realized that time doesn’t cure all wounds.”

Love It or List It, Season 21, TBA, HGTV