HGTV’s Page Turner Shares How Late Mother Influenced Her Career

What To Know Love It or List It‘s Page Turner opened up about how her late mother has inspired her career.

Turner revealed the words of wisdom her mother shared with her that she continues to use as motivation.

Turner’s heartfelt tribute resonated with fans, who praised her mother’s inspirational legacy.

Page Turner is reflecting on her late mother‘s impact on her career nearly one year after her death in June 2025.

“My Mom ALWAYS called or text[ed] me at theeee RIGHT time with the RIGHT word,” the Love It or List It star began a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, April 22. “One day she text[ed] – Pagey, Robert Crawford said, ‘Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.’ The option part is your choice. And it was exactly what I needed to adjust my crown, stance & smile my azz through it to victory.”

Turner went on to recall how she previously put herself through school, moved to Nashville in hopes of launching her own TV show, eventually moved back to Los Angeles to film another show, and got her third TV show at the age of 51, all while being a single mother to her three kids.

“All AMAZING opportunities & the epitome of dream-CATCHING (because we never chase!), that come with A LOT of challenges from ageism (that has really played in my own head at times & the biggest problem is dayum MENopause), to being a woman of color in spaces where wisdom, self-control & constraint are my weapons,” she wrote. “To now sliding into 53 in three days on 4/25 and facing yet another challenge this week where I just had to shake my head and remind myself of what my Mama sent me at the right time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Turner (@pageturnerunlimited)

Turner continued, “And my choice to victory is to adjust my crown, pray my covering, keep my stance firm, and SMILE my way to victory. Because with THAT choice, victory is always mine. So cheers to a quick lil selfie photo shoot filled with smiles (it really makes a difference to smile through it!).” She concluded her post by thanking her mother, writing, “I miss you terribly.”

Fans applauded Turner’s inspiring message in the post’s comments. Her boyfriend, Mike Hill, wrote, “I’m sure she’s soooo proud of the woman you are. I’m thankful for her because I know it’s a blessing to have you in MY life. Keep going & keep growing!”

One fan shared, “What a beautiful quote thank you for sharing your journey with us.” Another added, “Wonderful story. You’re beautiful and blessed.” Someone else stated, “When you know your purpose, you glide through knowing you’re HER!!” A different person posted, “Wow thank you for sharing what an inspiring testimony your such a beautiful soul.”

Turner has led several home renovation shows over the years, such as Joined at the Flip, Flip or Flop Nashville, Fix My Flip, and Rock the Block. Last year, she replaced Hilary Farr as the co-host of HGTV’s Love It or List for Season 20, and will return for the show’s new season later this year.

In June 2025, Page announced via Instagram that her mother, Patricia Ann Helen Turner, had died at the age of 84. “Rest well Mama, you gave us your ALL & I don’t quite know what we’re gonna do without you,” she wrote alongside a montage of photos and videos of her mother. “But I bet you’re already telling a host of angels ‘It’s ING ING like in KING!’ Love you forever Ma.”

Love It or List It, Season 21, TBA, HGTV