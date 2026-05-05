2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Are the Fox Sports Team Covering This Year’s Events?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19. Fox is one of the primary broadcasters for the event, and Fox Sports recently announced its team of experts that will be covering the games.

Play-by-play announcer John Strong will return for his third FIFA World Cup, joined by U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team player Stu Holden as his fellow head broadcaster on Fox Sports. Here’s a breakdown of who else is on their team of correspondents and analysts providing expert-level insights into the ins and outs of the tournament.

Who is covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Fox Sports?

There are nine correspondent teams calling matches for Fox Sports this year. They will travel across North America to all of the 16 host cities to be on location for each game they’re calling.

Strong and Holden are leading Fox’s broadcast team this year. Strong and Holden will call the U.S. games on Fox Sports as well as the final and other major matches. Seasoned broadcaster Ian Darke will be joined by former USMNT player/match analyst Landon Donovan. They previously called games together in Qatar in 2024 and led Fox Sport’s UEFA Euro 2024 coverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stu Holden (@stuholden)

Here are the seven additional broadcast teams for Fox Sports for the 2026 World Cup:

Darren Fletcher (play-by-play) and Owen Hargreaves (analyst)

Derek Rae (play-by-play) and Robert Green (analyst)

Ian Crocker (play-by-play) and Danny Higginbotham (analyst)

Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play) and Warren Barton (analyst)

JP Dellacamera (play-by-play) and Lori Lindsey (analyst)

Mark Scott (play-by-play) and Cobi Jones (analyst)

Tyler Terens (play-by-play) and Maurice Edu (analyst)

Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg, both former referees, will serve as Fox Sports’ rules analysts this year.

Tournament reporters include Jenny Taft, Geoff Shreeves, Alex Aljoe, Katie Shanahan, and Natalie Gedra. Tom Rinaldi returns as at-large feature correspondent.

In-studio talent includes Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Where can I watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Fans can tune in to the games across Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Peacock, and Telemundo. The games can also be streamed on the official FIFA+ platform.

2026 World Cup, Thursday, June 11, 3/2c, Fox Sports, Fox, ESPN, Peacock, Telemundo & FIFA+

TV Guide Magazine’s 2026 World Cup Preview Special Issue is available for order online now at worldcup.tvgm2026.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.