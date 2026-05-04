The biggest sporting event for football (a.k.a. soccer) fans is nearly here as the 2026 World Cup approaches, but how can you catch it on TV?

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the must-see matches and how to tune into them from your TV at home, including what days the World Cup is airing on, what networks you can catch it on, and beyond. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know if you plan to watch the World Cup when it kicks off this summer.

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is set to unfold between Thursday, June 11, and Sunday, July 19. The first match is between Mexico and South Africa, and is scheduled to kick off at 3/2c at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

Where can you watch the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is streamable via the official FIFA+ platform. Additionally, fans can tune into games across ESPN, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Where is the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup is taking place in various locations around the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Among the roster of locations are Mexico City, Vancouver, and Toronto in Canada, and among the United States-based stops are Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, Texas, Florida, Washington, and more.

How many teams are competing in the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is bringing 48 national teams together for various matches, which will culminate in the final match on July 19 at 3/2c, where the game will unfold in East Rutheford, New Jersey.

How many matches are set for the 2026 World Cup?

There are 104 tournament matches set to air live and on demand over the course of the 2026 World Cup. More than one-third of the matches will air in primetime across Fox and FS1.

Let us know if you plan to tune into the 2026 World Cup, and stay tuned for more on the must-see sporting event in the days ahead.

2026 World Cup, Thursday, June 11, 3/2c, Fox Sports, Fox, ESPN, Peacock, Telemundo & FIFA+