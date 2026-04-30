What To Know Hacks stars Jean Smart and Kaitlin Olson break down Deborah and DJ’s run on The Amazing Race in Season 5’s latest episode.

Learn more about the breakthrough the mother-daughter duo has made after participating in the celebrity version of the fan-favorite competition show.

Hacks brought together a plethora of TV favorites for Season 5’s fifth installment, “D’Amazing Race,” which placed Deborah (Jean Smart) and daughter DJ (Kaitlin Olson) in the running to play in the first-ever celebrity edition of The Amazing Race. Warning: Spoilers for Hacks Season 5 Episode 5 ahead!

It is revealed early on in the installment that Deborah had promised DJ that she’d do a celebrity version of The Amazing Race if it ever happened, and considering Deborah needs all of the free press she can get to boost attention towards her MSG performance, this was the perfect opportunity.

What unfolds is a cathartic and chaotic turn of events, which sees Deborah and DJ face off against fellow celebrity teams, among which are The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as Trisha Paytas and I Love LA‘s Jordan Firstman. Despite their best effort, DJ’s temperament and Deborah’s resulting judgment don’t make them the well-oiled machine of a team they’d hoped for.

During a detour that forces them to dress as clowns and perform a synchronized dance, the duo takes so long that Phil Keoghan has to stop by and tell them they’ve been eliminated from the race. Needless to say, DJ doesn’t take it that well and has a bit of a fit on stage, but the shared experience does lead to a mother-daughter breakthrough.

As for what made The Amazing Race the perfect platform for that kind of catharsis, Olson says, “Well, the two of them were forced to cooperate and work together, which already sets up a wonderful dynamic. It’s very physical, so that’s just funny right away.” Olson adds, “I read the script, and I think I squealed, I was so excited. It’s a perfect thing for these two characters to do together.”

Meanwhile, Smart says, “I thought it was a hilarious idea, especially for the two of them, but I was nervous because I had just had knee surgery and so I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to keep up at all, especially with this one here,” she adds, pointing to Olson. “But then they made her lame,” Smart says with a laugh.

Ultimately, Deborah gets to have the breakthrough she and DJ have always needed when she gets her daughter to have a segment on QVC, peddling her D’Jewelry, of course. “It’s just the visual of seeing her get her on QVC, which is what she’s been wanting this whole time, is just a really beautiful way to symbolize [their growth],” Olson points out.

“As a mother, you realize you always think of your kids, no matter how old they are… as babies, and you always think that something’s going to happen or they aren’t making the right decision, they’re not being practical,” Smart shares. “It’s sort of like, when you got up and roasted me. And [Deborah] said, ‘No, no, you can’t let DJ get up, she’ll make a complete fool of herself.’ And she killed. She absolutely killed.”

Could Deborah’s willingness put faith in DJ stem from the validation she got at the Paley presentation honoring Who’s Making Dinner?, her former comedy with her late ex-husband Frank? Series creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky offer additional insight into that and more in the full video interview above.

Hacks, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max