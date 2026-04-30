‘Hacks’ Stars Jean Smart & Kaitlin Olson Break Down DJ & Deborah’s ‘Amazing Race’ Run (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What To Know

  • Hacks stars Jean Smart and Kaitlin Olson break down Deborah and DJ’s run on The Amazing Race in Season 5’s latest episode.
  • Learn more about the breakthrough the mother-daughter duo has made after participating in the celebrity version of the fan-favorite competition show.

Hacks brought together a plethora of TV favorites for Season 5’s fifth installment, “D’Amazing Race,” which placed Deborah (Jean Smart) and daughter DJ (Kaitlin Olson) in the running to play in the first-ever celebrity edition of The Amazing Race. Warning: Spoilers for Hacks Season 5 Episode 5 ahead!

It is revealed early on in the installment that Deborah had promised DJ that she’d do a celebrity version of The Amazing Race if it ever happened, and considering Deborah needs all of the free press she can get to boost attention towards her MSG performance, this was the perfect opportunity.

What unfolds is a cathartic and chaotic turn of events, which sees Deborah and DJ face off against fellow celebrity teams, among which are The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as Trisha Paytas and I Love LA‘s Jordan Firstman. Despite their best effort, DJ’s temperament and Deborah’s resulting judgment don’t make them the well-oiled machine of a team they’d hoped for.

Kaitlin Olson and Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Season 5

HBO Max

During a detour that forces them to dress as clowns and perform a synchronized dance, the duo takes so long that Phil Keoghan has to stop by and tell them they’ve been eliminated from the race. Needless to say, DJ doesn’t take it that well and has a bit of a fit on stage, but the shared experience does lead to a mother-daughter breakthrough.

As for what made The Amazing Race the perfect platform for that kind of catharsis, Olson says, “Well, the two of them were forced to cooperate and work together, which already sets up a wonderful dynamic. It’s very physical, so that’s just funny right away.” Olson adds, “I read the script, and I think I squealed, I was so excited. It’s a perfect thing for these two characters to do together.”

Meanwhile, Smart says, “I thought it was a hilarious idea, especially for the two of them, but I was nervous because I had just had knee surgery and so I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to keep up at all, especially with this one here,” she adds, pointing to Olson. “But then they made her lame,” Smart says with a laugh.

Chris Briney Opens Up About Romancing Jean Smart on 'Hacks'
Related

Chris Briney Opens Up About Romancing Jean Smart on 'Hacks'

Ultimately, Deborah gets to have the breakthrough she and DJ have always needed when she gets her daughter to have a segment on QVC, peddling her D’Jewelry, of course. “It’s just the visual of seeing her get her on QVC, which is what she’s been wanting this whole time, is just a really beautiful way to symbolize [their growth],” Olson points out.

“As a mother, you realize you always think of your kids, no matter how old they are… as babies, and you always think that something’s going to happen or they aren’t making the right decision, they’re not being practical,” Smart shares. “It’s sort of like, when you got up and roasted me. And [Deborah] said, ‘No, no, you can’t let DJ get up, she’ll make a complete fool of herself.’ And she killed. She absolutely killed.”

Could Deborah’s willingness put faith in DJ stem from the validation she got at the Paley presentation honoring Who’s Making Dinner?, her former comedy with her late ex-husband Frank? Series creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky offer additional insight into that and more in the full video interview above.

Hacks, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max

Hacks key art
Jean Smart

Jean Smart

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Rose Abdoo

Rose Abdoo

Paul W. Downs

Paul W. Downs

Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato

Poppy Liu

Poppy Liu

Chris McDonald

Chris McDonald

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2021–

TVMA

Comedy drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Hacks ›

Hacks

Jean Smart

Jen Statsky

Kaitlin Olson

Lucia Aniello




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tony Dokoupil
1
‘CBS Evening News’ Ratings Disaster: Tony Dokoupil Hits Rock Bottom
Craig Melvin, Robin Roberts, and Nate Burleson
2
‘GMA,’ ‘Today’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Show Dramatic Swings
Jenna Bush Hager on the April 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle'; photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Josh Safran, and Ben Spector shown on the April 30, 2026, episode of 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
3
Jenna Bush Hager Drops Big News About New Show Away From ‘Today’
Man on Fire Creasy
4
‘Man on Fire’: The Biggest Differences Between the Netflix Series, Movies & Book
Survivor 50 Episode 10 tribal council
5
‘Survivor 50’: Stephenie Reveals Cut Scenes With Ozzy & Cirie