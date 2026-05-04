Is ‘Lord of the Flies’ Returning for Season 2?

The newest adaptation of Lord of the Flies is a mostly faithful adaptation of the 1954 William Golding classic of the same name. Centering on a group of British school children who have crash-landed on a remote island, the series follows as their little society and civilization give way to barbarism and deadly conflicts.

The first season closely mirrors the events of the book from start to finish but embellishes the story with added flashbacks and character moments that we didn’t read about in the original novel.

So will the series return for a second season to follow up on the events of the first? Here’s what we know.

Is Lord of the Flies renewed for Season 2?

No. The series, which is now available on Netflix but first premiered on The BBC earlier this year, is billed as a standalone miniseries. There is also no sequel story upon which to make a second book, as Golding’s novel was a standalone work of fiction.

Who would star in Lord of the Flies Season 2?

No cast has been announced for Lord of the Flies Season 2. The first season starred Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Nicholas a.k.a. Piggy, Ike Talbut as Simon, Thomas Connor as Roger, Noah and Cassius Flemyng as Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurine, Tom Page-Turner as Bill, Lake Coleman as Boy with the Birthmark, Freddie Lee-Grey as Percival, Beau Thompson as Philip, and Fred Jones as Johnny. A few of those characters would not return, however, as they died in the events of Season 1.

What would Lord of the Flies Season 2 be about?

Since there is no sequel to Lord of the Flies the novel, it is unclear what a second season of the show would entail. The first season follows the boys’ time on the island, so it’s possible that a follow-up might reveal more events that took place on the island or the aftermath of their very chaotic time being marooned. However, it is unlikely to happen; Lord of the Flies has been adapted twice before to film with no sequels following those releases.

Lord of the Flies, Netflix