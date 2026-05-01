’60 Minutes’ Sharyn Alfonsi Talks CBS News ‘Dust-Up’ and ‘Corporate Meddling’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Sharyn Alfonsi
60 Minutes YouTube

What To Know

  • Sharyn Alfonsi expressed concerns about increasing corporate interference and editorial fear at CBS News.
  • Alfonsi criticized the decision to spike her story due to a lack of White House comment.
  • The veteran 60 Minutes reporter admitted she worries about her losing her job.

CBS News reporter Sharyn Alfonsi has aired her concerns about “the spread of corporate meddling and editorial fear” at the network after her report on the El Salvador mega-prison CECOT was yanked last year.

The 60 Minutes correspondent spoke on the topic at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday (April 3) as she accepted the Ridenhour Prize for Courage. Alfonsi previously spoke out after CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled her CECOT story due to a lack of an on-camera response from the White House.

At the time, Alfonsi blasted Weiss’ decision in an internal memo, arguing that she had repeatedly sought comment from the White House and had received no response. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a “kill switch” for any reporting they find inconvenient,” she stated.

She spoke on the issue again on Thursday, saying, per The Guardian, “I will not linger on the internal mechanics of the dust-up at CBS that led to our CECOT story being pulled, but we have to be honest about what it represents. It wasn’t an isolated editorial argument. In my view, it was the result of a more aggressive contagion: the spread of corporate meddling and editorial fear. It’s hard to watch.”

The CECOT story eventually aired in January, though not before the original already aired by mistake during a Canadian broadcast. The January version changed little from the original, as the Trump administration still refused to provide comment.

During her speech, Alfonsi noted reports that her job might be at risk as Weiss and Paramount CEO David Ellison seemingly push CBS News toward a more Trump-friendly direction.

“Thank you for this award. I didn’t know that the theme was hope. My hope recently has been that I still have a job,” she stated. “And every morning I wake up to another headline that says I’ve been fired.”

“If I am fired, it will not be the first time,” she added, recalling how she was let go from a waitressing job early in her career.

CBS News Boss Bari Weiss's '60 Minutes' Shakeup Will be 'Earthquake-Like Event'
Related

CBS News Boss Bari Weiss's '60 Minutes' Shakeup Will be 'Earthquake-Like Event'

Alfonsi said network executives told her to “change” the CECOT story, and she refused. “Not because I’m a pain in the ass, which I am, but because the story was factually correct, and I argued that any change to it might reflect poorly on CBS and 60 Minutes,” she explained.

“My stance did not make my new bosses very happy,” Alfonsi added. “I believe I was doing my job, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared. Fear is a funny thing – it can paralyze you, or it can point you to exactly what needs to be protected.”

She said that the industry right now is “afraid of offending power,” “losing access,” or facing “another baseless lawsuit.”

“But what we should all be afraid of is silence,” she continued. “Because as I learned [at her waitress job], there is a fine line between being a team player and being an accomplice.”

60 Minutes, Sundays, 7/6 c, CBS

60 Minutes key art
Lesley Stahl

Lesley Stahl

Scott Pelley

Scott Pelley

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

Bill Whitaker

Bill Whitaker

Sharyn Alfonsi

Sharyn Alfonsi

Jon Wertheim

Jon Wertheim

Norah O'Donnell

Norah O'Donnell

Cecilia Vega

Cecilia Vega

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

News Show

1968–

Newsmagazine

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More 60 Minutes ›

60 Minutes

Bari Weiss

Sharyn Alfonsi




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenna Bush Hager on the April 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle'; photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Josh Safran, and Ben Spector shown on the April 30, 2026, episode of 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
1
Jenna Bush Hager Drops Big News About New Show Away From ‘Today’
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Noma Dumezweni as Chief Tynan — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 19
2
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Ends With Tynan’s Shocking Move Against Benson
Survivor 50 Episode 10 tribal council
3
‘Survivor 50’: Stephenie Reveals Cut Scenes With Ozzy & Cirie
Man on Fire Creasy
4
‘Man on Fire’: The Biggest Differences Between the Netflix Series, Movies & Book
Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, and Lance Barber in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
5
‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Inside George’s Season 2 Return With Lance Barber