How to Watch the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet: Live Stream and Channel Details

The 2026 Met Gala is fast approaching, and those lucky enough to have secured an invite to the A-list event are probably putting the final details on their outfit for this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art.” But for the rest of us commoners, we’ll have to enjoy the event the conventional way: by watching at home, in footie pajamas, while eating a pizza.

For those of us who enjoy the art of judging expensive designer outfits from the comfort of one’s own home, preferably while wearing sweatpants and a strong sense of superiority, here is how you can stream the 2026 Met Gala red carpet from your couch and/or futon.

Here is everything you need to know about streaming the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. Please enjoy.

When is the 2026 Met Gala red carpet?

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet begins on Monday, May 4, at 6/5c.

Is the 2026 Met Gala on TV?

The Met Gala itself is not televised. It’s a very private, exclusive event, and even the celebrities who get to go inside are banned from posting photos and videos. However, the red carpet is an extremely publicized affair.

Where can I watch the 2026 Met Gala red carpet?

For the 2026 Met Gala, E! Network will air its own dedicated red-carpet special, Live From E!: Met Gala 2026, providing expert commentary starting at 6/5c. Viewers can watch via cable television, stream it on Peacock, or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions.

Where can I watch the 2026 Met Gala red carpet livestream?

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet livestream will be hosted exclusively by Vogue and broadcast live across its digital platforms, as well as on YouTube and TikTok. The livestream will also be available on the Vogue live blog.

Who’s hosting the 2026 Met Gala livestream?

Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will host the 2026 Met Gala red carpet livestream, with Emma Chamberlain reprising her role as red carpet correspondent.

What is the Met Gala exactly?

The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event usually marks the opening of the department’s spring fashion exhibition and each year, raises massive sums for the museum.

Who is co-chairing the 2026 Met Gala?

This year, the 2026 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.