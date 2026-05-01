‘The Way Home’ Stars Talk Series Ending: Would They Do a Revival? (VIDEO)

The Way Home ending with its current fourth season is “bittersweet,” says Chyler Leigh.

“We love this show so much,” Evan Williams adds.

Leigh agrees. “And we love each other so much — even the pond. … Even the last scene that I had for the pond, when I was there, not actually in the water, but at the pond, I went out to the edge of the rocks and I just took a moment to try to say goodbye to the pond just to thank her for everything that she did,” she shares in the video interview with the cast about saying goodbye above. “Anytime you leave a show that you’ve invested so much time in is challenging. This one was really hard.”

Sadie Laflamme-Snow noted they have faith in their showrunners to close out the season. And so, “I think the hardest part is the saying bye to the people because I had faith that we could figure out what was going to happen to our story and where we were going with that. But the hard part to consider was not coming back to the set, which became such a home. And so I think that’s sort of the bittersweet part for me,” she shared.

Williams also notes that it’s a show that can be watched by multiple generations, explaining, “There aren’t too many shows that are bringing people together in that way, and I would chalk that up to the culture that’s created by the mother-daughter showrunner team and just sort of the culture around that. And it sort of made its way onto the screen. And there’s been sort of a healing kernel at the center of this show, which I personally will be sad to say goodbye to.”

For Andie MacDowell, getting the news that this season would be it “was disappointing,” she told TV Insider. “But we all decided that we couldn’t think about that, that our responsibility was to do a good job, that was what we needed to think about and creating the very, very best and giving our audience everything that they love about the show and even more, knowing that it was going to be the last season, that this was like the big hurrah. We just had to give it all. And that’s what we did. We just buckled down and did our most beautiful work that we could possibly do.”

The cast is all up for returning for a revival of some sort. “There’s no end to a time travel show,” Laflamme-Snow pointed out.

Watch the full video above for more from Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The Way Home, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel