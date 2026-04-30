Sinbad Returns to Stand-up Comedy for First Time Since 2020 Stroke

What To Know Sinbad returned to stand-up comedy for the first time since his 2020 stroke.

He shared his excitement and determination to continue performing.

Fans and celebrities celebrated his comeback on social media.

Sinbad just returned to stand-up comedy for the first time since his 2020 stroke.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Sinbad Show and A Different World actor, 69, took to Instagram with a video teasing the comeback.

“Some moments you don’t rush. You just wait until they’re ready,” Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, captioned the update. “Tonight is one of those moments. I’m coming back to the stage — and I’m bringing family with me.”

His daughter, Paige Bryan, and comedian Chase Anthony opened for him during the show in Pasadena, California.

To conclude his post, Sinbad shared, “Thank you @theicehousecc for making this homecoming possible. Can’t wait to see y’all tonight. It’s been a long time coming. 🙏🏽.”

In the accompanying video, Sinbad pointed out, “I can’t walk. Since the stroke in 2020, I have not been on stage.” He then promised, “It’s just the beginning of me coming back. I’m so looking forward to these shows. I got so much stuff to talk about. I’m gonna be talking more trash than I ever talked.”

Sinbad will also perform on May 10 at the Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinbad (@sinbadbad)

In the comments, celebrities and Instagram followers rejoiced over the news of his return to stand-up comedy. Family Feud host Steve Harvey declared, “A LIVING LEGEND ….. PERIOD 💜 💜.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared, “Hello u — Rosie OD from Star Search — so happy to hear ur back on stage — so much love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné exclaimed, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ SO READY!”

A different Instagram user shared, “Love you, my brother! Welcome back ❤️🙏🏾.”

Meanwhile, someone else proclaimed, “YES!!!!! That’s what I’m talking about !!! KEEP PUSHING 🔥🔥🔥.”

In October 2020, Sinbad suffered a stroke, his family announced on Instagram, after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain, per People.

Sinbad’s return to stand-up came less than a year after his return to acting as Benny in Tyler Perry‘s Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson. He is best known for playing Coach Walter Oakes in A Different World, which aired from 1987 to 1991, and himself on The Sinbad Show, which aired from 1993 to 1994.