What To Know The Imperfect Women finale answered the question of who killed Nancy, but left the door open for a Season 2.

While the show was pitched as a limited series, stars Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss have ideas for how the story could continue.

The actresses told TV Insider their ideas for Season 2 and more.

The finale of Imperfect Women wrapped up the mystery by answering who killed Nancy (Kate Mara), but also left the door open with more story to tell in a potential second season. While Imperfect Women was pitched as a limited series and no plans for Season 2 have yet been confirmed, stars Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss have ideas about what can be explored if the show returns. WARNING: Spoilers from the Imperfect Women finale ahead.

The main question raised in the finale involved Mary (Moss) and Robert (Joel Kinnaman), Nancy’s husband. One year after it was confirmed that Mary’s husband, Howard (Corey Stoll), killed Nancy after she tried to end their affair, Mary was seen celebrating her daughter’s birthday with Robert.

“We want you to be asking what’s going on there,” Moss confirmed to TV Insider. “What we settled on and really wanted was to raise the question: What is going on there? But not answer it. So there is not an answer right now. We would need a Season 2 to tell you.”

Washington added, “We actually want you to demand that Apple provide you with an answer by creating a second season. You must demand that from Apple!”

At the end of the show, it was clear that Mary and Eleanor (Washington) were on amicable terms, as Eleanor was invited to the birthday party and sent a gift. However, she chose not to attend the function and spent the day with her brother and new love interest instead. Should there be a Season 2, Washington and Moss hope the script dives into where things stand between their characters.

“If we ever had the opportunity to continue to explore it and answer that question, I think it’s a really great question,” Washington said. “I think what’s really nice is that it doesn’t feel like they’ve cut ties. Their friendship is not over, but it does feel like they are able to have a bit more space and sort of get comfortable in separate families and separate communities. But that doesn’t mean that they’re still not family to each other. Sometimes you have to expand your world a little bit.”

Both actresses agreed that there’s “so much more to explore” and that they “love working together,” although Moss added, “We just have to figure out how to get Nancy in there!” Washington suggested “more flashbacks” as a possibility for Mara’s character to remain part of the show.

“We have really strong writers and strong co-producers, so that’s a conversation that’s bigger than just me, which is one of the things I really loved about making this show,” Washington admitted. “There has been so much sisterhood and solidarity in how we approached every stage of this process. To be part of a show where every single one of the lead actresses, we’ve all held our own shows, we’ve all been number one on the call sheet, we’ve all done it, and to link arms and join forces and make these decisions together as actresses, and Lizzy and I as EPs, and to really work hand-in-hand with our other EPs, our writers, our directors … to be part of a team of women that is so collaborative and respectful of each other’s powers and gifts has just been a dream.”

Imperfect Women, Streaming Now, Apple TV