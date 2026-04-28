How HGTV Star Alison Victoria’s Boyfriend Has Helped Her Through Menopause

What To Know Alison Victoria praised her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, for being by her side through her menopause journey.

The HGTV star emphasized the importance of men supporting their partners through menopause and finding a doctor who listens to one’s menopause concerns.

Victoria talked about using her platform to raise awareness about menopause.

Alison Victoria has had nothing but support from her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, as she goes through menopause.

The Sin City Rehab star opened up about her menopause journey on the Thursday, April 23, episode of the Wife of the Party podcast, during which she praised Andersen for being an advocate for her health.

“What I love about my partner is he was like, ‘Let me find out more,'” Victoria shared. “He started asking his doctor about menopause, like, ‘What is this? What’s she going through? What’s happening with her?’ [He was] so curious instead of just going, ‘Well, she’s bats**t crazy. I’m leaving her.'”

Victoria was previously married to Luke Harding from 2013 to 2019, and the exes finalized their split in 2022. Victoria and Andersen went public with their relationship by walking the 2024 Daytime Emmys red carpet together in June 2024. However, Victoria revealed during an October 2025 episode of Sin City Rehab that the pair met at a “mental health retreat” and had been together for “almost three years.”

Unlike her own menopause experience, Victoria noted on the podcast that she’s not surprised that “a lot of women going through menopause get divorced.” She shared, “I can see why the statistics show that there’s a lot of suicide happening with women going through menopause. That is disgusting and sad.”

She recalled feeling like she “did not want to wake up” after her “hormones crashed” during a surprise trip to Paris with Andersen. “My boyfriend brought me there as a surprise for my birthday, and I was like a zombie, and I couldn’t explain it,” she explained. “And a lot of relationships may just end there with something like that, if you can’t get out of it. But that’s not what partnerships are. He just stood by me and asked the questions and was curious.”

Earlier in the podcast, Victoria emphasized the importance of finding a doctor who listens to your questions and concerns about menopause.

“I was getting two hot flashes an hour, and my doctor’s like, ‘Well, that’s not normal.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t tell me that.’ Or [they said], ‘You’re too young.’ [I’m like,] ‘Don’t tell me that.’ I’m not too young to go through it. Like, it’s happening,” she stated. “And then, I bottomed out. My hormones went to zero. I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t like anything. I didn’t wake up happy. I didn’t know what was happening. All that s**t that they say happens, happened. And thank God that I got on top of it, only to realize that most women don’t. They just go through it, and it’s like, ‘Oh, hell no.'”

Victoria said she was motivated to use her platform to raise awareness about menopause after not learning much about it from her mother. “I was trying to figure out age-wise, like, ‘OK, shouldn’t I be later in life?’ But no one ever talked about it,” she stated. “I feel like I hear about it a lot, so it makes it very easy for me to learn more and then to communicate it more through whatever medium I have, through my podcast or talking on yours or anybody else’s.”

Victoria wrapped up the discussion by sharing a message to the podcast’s male listeners. “Hey, guys. Pay attention and ask questions if your partner’s going through menopause. Be curious. Ask a doctor. ChatGPT it. Go online,” she said. “We aren’t nuts. We’re not nuts. We’re hot, we’re on fire, we have brain fog, we don’t like anything anymore, we don’t know who we are anymore, we’re getting weight gain in places we didn’t think. And it’s the worst.”