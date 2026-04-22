‘Will Trent’ Preview: Is Amanda’s Death Pushing Will Over the Edge?

What To Know A preview for next week’s Will Trent shows the title character struggling with his mental health after the murder of his boss.

He’s also suddenly attacked in the morgue, but is that really even happening?

Will Trent might’ve sent Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) off with a cheerful celebration of life, but for Will (Ramón Rodríguez), the pain of her loss is still very, very raw … and, apparently, taking a toll on his mental health.

In the look-ahead for next Tuesday’s (April 28) episode — which is curiously titled, “Where’d You Come From, Little Angel?” — Will is unable to focus on a new murder investigation at hand because visions of the late, great deputy director’s lifeless body keep creeping into his mind.

“Something’s wrong with my head,” he says, before admitting to Faith (Iantha Richardson) that he has “no idea” what happened in the case of two victims found strangled in a home.

“Is Trent all right?” Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) asks.

“Probably not,” Angie (Erika Christensen) correctly surmises.

“It’s gonna be weird for all of us for a while,” Franklin (Kevin Daniels) adds.

Then we see Will struggling with his muddled mental state, saying, “I can’t seem to get my mind clear.”

After that, things get especially weird for him as, while he checks the body of the new female victim in the morgue, he’s suddenly knocked over by an unseen attacker. Is this a new attempt on his life or another figment of his addled imagination? We’ll have to wait and find out. But what we do know is that Will’s mental health has been at issue for quite some time, especially in this season, as he began seeing apparitions of the slaughtered serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann), who has so far served as a sort of warped mentor on all things murder during his various investigations and struggles with Adelaide (Mallory Jansen).

There are just two episodes left in the season, so count on next week’s penultimate installment to be a doozy indeed ahead of the Season 4 finale.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC