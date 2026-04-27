‘Criminal Record’ Sneak Peek: June & Hegarty Agree on Major Part of Case (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
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What To Know

  • Detective Sergeant June Lenker and Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty form an uneasy alliance after a fatal stabbing at a political rally in Criminal Record Season 2.
  • TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows something they agree on regarding the investigation.

Can Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) and Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) find a way to work together? That’s the question for Criminal Record Season 2, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the second episode, dropping on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29, shows that they do agree on one aspect of the case.

In the premiere, June was present at a rally that was infiltrated by a small group of extremist individuals and a 15-year-old was stabbed; he died while she was by his side. When she began looking into it, including the 18-year-old Billy Fielding (Luther Ford), who should have been in prison for the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend, she spotted at the rally, things got complicated. She knows she saw him but making calls to try to find out what happened get her nowhere. She learned Hegarty moved over to Intelligence, and with both interested in the investigation, she’s reluctant, but open, to working with him to get the teen’s murderer behind bars.

Now, in our first-look clip, June and Hegarty are on a video call with Chief Constable Ivy (Lyndsey Marshal). She asks June her thoughts on using Billy Fielding. “For what it’s worth, in my view, the reward outweighs the risk,” June admits, explaining, “Mike and his team have nothing. I’ve seen the logs, and Billy Fielding was there. I saw him. He was on the other side of the square, so he’s not our murderer. But he is embedded. He’s a key witness. He’s our only witness. It’s too good to miss.”

Ivy then turns to Hegarty to ask what he thinks. Watch the full video above for more.

'Criminal Record' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, More Updates
Related

'Criminal Record' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, More Updates

In this next episode, titled “Firestarters,” Apple TV teases, “Hegarty brings June into his plan to use Billy as an undercover asset. June’s home life starts to unravel.”

Season 2 sees June and Hegarty forced into an uneasy alliance after the stabbing at the political rally. “But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a Far-Right bomb plot in the heart of London,” the description warns.

Criminal Record, Wednesdays, Apple TV

Criminal Record key art
Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi

Stephen Campbell Moore

Stephen Campbell Moore

Zoë Wanamaker

Zoë Wanamaker

Charlie Creed-Miles

Charlie Creed-Miles

Cathy Tyson

Cathy Tyson

Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

Series

2024–

TVMA

Crime drama

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Criminal Record

Cush Jumbo

Peter Capaldi




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