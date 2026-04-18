Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi are back to solve another case together, as Detective Sergeant June Lenker and Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, respectively, when Criminal Record Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, April 22, on Apple TV.

After a contentious dynamic in the first season, June and Hegarty must work together in the second. But who knows how that will go and leave them for a potential third season. Read on for everything we know about Criminal Record‘s future.

Is Criminal Record renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. But the second season has yet to premiere, and that wasn’t picked up until August 2024, months after the first season’s finale began streaming on February 21, 2024. Criminal Record Season 2 premieres on April 22, 2026, and its finale will be available on June 10, so we may not hear if it’s renewed or canceled until later in 2026.

When will Criminal Record Season 3 premiere?

It’s too soon to say. Season 1 premiered on January 10, 2024, and aired through February 21. Season 2 premieres on April 22, 2026, with the finale set for June 10. If there is a third season, we’d assume it would be a weekly release as well.

What’s Criminal Record about?

The “powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs,” according to Apple TV.

Season 2’s logline teases: “When a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London.”

Who’s in the Criminal Record cast?

Cush Jumbo and Daniel Hegarty star as Detective Sergeant June Lenker and Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty across both seasons. Also returning for Season 2 are Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Charlie Creed-Miles. Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal, and Peter Sullivan join the cast for Season 2.

Criminal Record is created by Paul Rutman. Joining him as executive producers are Elaine Collins, Chris Sussman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David. It is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios.