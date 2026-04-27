What To Know Kate Jackson spoke about why left Hollywood to focus on raising her son.

Jackson expressed satisfaction with her decision to step away from acting, though she now feels ready to return to the industry.

She discussed her career and personal choices during a Charlie’s Angels 50th anniversary panel at PaleyFest LA.

Charlie’s Angels star Kate Jackson recently made a blunt confession about leaving Hollywood to become a full-time mom.

In early April, Jackson participated in a panel with her Charlie’s Angels costars, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith, in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary at PaleyFest LA. She opened up about choosing to step away from acting to focus on her son, Charles, and ultimately moving to a farm in Virginia.

“I realized that I really couldn’t be a good director and a good mom at the same time,” Jackson admitted, per Hello! “And I thought, ‘If I’m not a good mom, it really doesn’t matter what else I do well.'”

In 1970, Jackson made her TV debut in the soap opera Dark Shadows before starring in The Rookies. She then played Sabrina Duncan in Charlie’s Angels from 1967 to 1981. Additionally, Jackson starred in (and directed two 1986 episodes of) Scarecrow and Mrs. King. Jackson’s most recent acting credit, per IMDb, was in an episode of Criminal Minds in 2007.

Although Jackson said she “loved” directing and didn’t mind the long hours, it became difficult with a young child. “We shot all night. I got home real early in the morning, and my son was very little,” she explained.

Today, the actress said she’s “glad” that she took a step back from Hollywood to concentrate on motherhood. However, she added, “I’m ready to go back.”

During an interview with People published on April 25, Jackson teased a hopeful return.

“I’m in California now and going to see what happens and if there are things to do, if there’s work to be had, acting or directing,” she shared. “Directing was really fun. I’m pretty darn good at it.”

Charlie’s Angels aired for five seasons from 1976 to 1981. In addition to Jackson, Smith, and Ladd, the show starred Farrah Fawcett, Shelley Hack, Tanya Roberts, David Doyle, and John Forsythe.

Charlie’s Angels, streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi