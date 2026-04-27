HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughters in Sweet Family Pics

What To Know Egypt Sherrod shared rare family photos on Instagram featuring her husband Mike Jackson and their three daughters at her best friend’s wedding.

Fans expressed admiration for Sherrod’s family and shared how much they miss seeing her and Jackson on HGTV.

Sherrod and Jackson recently revealed they are working on two new shows.

Former HGTV star Egypt Sherrod surprised fans on Sunday (April 26) when she shared some rare family photos showing her three daughters.

The Married to Real Estate alum took to Instagram, posting a selection of photos from her best friend’s wedding. In the snaps, Sherrod was seen alongside her husband and co-star Mike Jackson and their three children, Harper (7), Kendall (14), and Simone (23), Jackson’s daughter from a previous relationship.

She also shared pics in her Instagram Stories, writing, “My babies!! Harper is the flower girl and Kendall is a jr. bridesmaid.”

“Last night I had the opportunity to witness a ‘GOD will do it’ moment, as my best friend of 32 years married the man of her dreams,” Sherrod wrote in the caption of her post. “He was the man we spent years praying that our father was molding for her.”

She continued, “At age 50, GOD did what he promised and gave her someone who would love her the way she needed and deserved to be loved … he matches her energy, her passion, and most importantly … he knows how blessed he is to have her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

“Don’t settle folks,” Sherrod added. “HE will [do] what he says he will do, on HIS time,” she shared. “And he will restore all the years that the locusts have eaten. GOD’s promise will heal all wounds, and rewind clocks.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Beautiful family. Harper lost a tooth, ahhh.”

“You do have a beautiful family. God bless on this Sunday,” said another.

“Beautiful family indeed,” another added.

Another wrote, “Your girls are getting so big. They are stunning! What a beautiful family. Miss you all so much on tv.”

“Harper is getting so big.. beautiful Girls,” added one fan.

“They are as beautiful as their mama and the daddy is very handsome also. They are so sweet,” wrote another user.

“Everyone looks so Beautiful and your daughters look so amazing. Family is Everything. Congratulations to Everyone,” added another.

Others expressed how much they missed seeing Sherrod on TV. “Miss you guys on HGTV,” said one fan.

“Egypt you look amazing. Miss watching you,” another added.

“I miss you guys on my tv!” said another.

Married to Real Estate was one of several shows canceled by HGTV last summer, alongside Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Sherrod and Jackson to return to their screens.

Earlier this month, the couple told USA Today that they have been working on two new shows: Home Abroad With Egypt and Mike and Deserving Design. However, they didn’t share a premiere date or reveal where the shows would air.

“These shows reflect all the things that are important to us. For those who have watched us for years, they know we believe in giving back and paying it forward,” Sherrod explained. “That is what we are passionate about. At the core, these projects speak to our desire to help people, to build a legacy, and to use real estate and design to build impact.”