Nedra Talley Ross Dies: Last Surviving Member of The Ronettes Was 80

What To Know Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of The Ronettes, died at age 80.

Ross co-founded The Ronettes in 1957 with her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett.

She is survived by her children and preceded in death by her husband, Scott Ross, as well as her bandmates, Ronnie and Estelle.

Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of the ’60s girl group The Ronettes, is dead at 80.

On Sunday, April 26, Ross’ daughter, Nedra K. Ross, announced the news via Facebook of her mother’s death.

“At approximately 8:30 this morning, our mother, Nedra Talley Ross, went home to be with the Lord,” she captioned the update. “She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you, Lord.” Additionally, the bereaved daughter noted that a celebration of life would be held at a later date.

The official Ronettes Facebook account also shared the sad news on Facebook, with a tribute and photo.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the post began.

The message continued, “As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever. Rest peacefully, dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

In 1957, Ross and her cousins, Veronica “Ronnie” Spector and Estelle Bennett, founded The Ronettes. They performed at the Peppermint Lounge in New York City before signing with Philles Records in 1963. Later that year, the group released their top hit “Be My Baby.”

The Ronettes were also known for songs like “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up,” “Do I Love You?” and more. They split in 1967.

In 2007, The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Estelle died at 67 in 2009, while Ronnie died at 78 in 2022

Ross is survived by her four children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, The 700 Club interviewer Scott Ross, who died in 2023.