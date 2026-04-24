‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Celebrates Daughter’s Golden Birthday

What To Know Buddy Valastro celebrated his daughter Sofia’s 23rd golden birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

Sofia is the eldest of Buddy and his wife Lisa Valastro’s four children.

Sofia rose to fame alongside her famous family on the show Cake Boss and graduated from college last year.

Prepare to feel old, Cake Boss fans: Buddy Valastro‘s daughter, Sofia, just turned 23.

Valastro took to social media on Thursday, April 23, to celebrate Sofia’s big day, which happened to be her golden birthday. “Happy golden birthday to my daughter Sofia! I can’t believe you’re 23!!” he wrote via Instagram. “This past year has meant so much to me getting to watch you work so hard and seeing the passion you bring to everything, especially working side by side with me. You are hardworking, loving, and such a bright light in our lives. I love you so much Fia!”

Valastro’s post featured several photos of himself and Sofia from over the years, including her as a baby at Carlo’s Bakery, snaps of them baking together, and sweet vacation pics. “Love you,” Sofia commented underneath the post. Valastro replied, “Love you more.”

Fans flooded the comments with their own birthday messages for Sofia. “What a cutie patootie! Happy birthday Sofia!” one person wrote. Another added, “Happy birthday. Have a wonderful blessed day, May your day be filled with lots of happiness, prosperity, joy to come @fiav_21.”

Someone else shared, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter!” A different person posted, “Happy birthday beautiful have a beautiful day on your special day @fiav_21.” A separate commenter stated, “Well Sofia has a wonderful Daddy! She looks a lot like you Buddy! Happy Birthday Sofia! May all your wishes come true!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Valastro (@buddyvalastro)

Sofia commemorated her special day with a handful of Instagram posts. “In my golden era #23,” she captioned a video of her blowing out candles on her birthday cake, which was decorated with gold accents. Sharing more photos of her festive cake, she wrote, “The celebration has just begun.”

Sofia is the eldest of Buddy and his wife Lisa Valastro‘s four children, including sons Buddy Jr., Marco, and Carlo. Lisa shared her own heartfelt birthday tribute for Sofia via Instagram on Thursday, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Sofia!! 23 on the 23rd…your golden birthday.”

She continued, “Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are today has been my greatest joy. Your energy lights up every room you walk into and you have such a special way of making everyone around you smile. My forever little girl, I love you so much.”

Sofia rose to fame alongside her famous family on Cake Boss, which ran for 10 seasons on TLC and Discovery Family from 2009 to 2020. Outside of baking delicious treats with her family, Sofia graduated from the University of Delaware in May 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Valastro (@fiav_21)

“So proud of my baby girl! Watching you walk across that stage today was one of the proudest moments of my life. You did it baby!!” Buddy wrote alongside Instagram pics from Sofia’s graduation ceremony. “Today my brilliant daughter Graduated from the Lerner Business & Economics program at the University of Delaware, ready to take on the world. Love you always.”

In her own post, Lisa wrote, “Words can’t express how proud I am of my incredible daughter Sofia on her graduation from the University of Delaware! Watching you grow into the strong, brilliant woman you are today has been the greatest gift. Congratulations baby girl, this is just the beginning! Go chase every dream, Mommy will always be cheering you on.”