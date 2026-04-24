‘Scarface’ House Listed for $237 Million in Miami — and It Could Break a Record

What To Know The house from ‘Scarface’ has been listed for $237 million in Miami.

This 13,000-square-foot waterfront property could break a record.

The property was once part of President Richard Nixon’s ‘winter White House.’

The iconic Scarface house was recently listed for $237 million in Miami, Florida — and if it sells, it could break a Miami-Dade County record.

In the 1983 film, the sprawling mansion served as the home of the fictional drug dealer Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia). A memorable scene featured Tony Montana (Al Pacino) visiting his boss Frank’s home and meeting Frank’s girlfriend, Elvira (Michelle Pfeiffer), for the first time. As the men chatted, Elvira came down in a glass elevator, completely captivating Tony with her beauty.

Now that the Scarface home is officially on the market, per The Miami Herald, anyone willing to hand over the staggering $237 million will own that glass elevator and much more. The 13,000-square-foot mansion is a waterfront property that sits on 2.38 acres in Key Biscayne. It features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, 24-foot ceilings, five bedrooms, a boat dock, a piano-shaped pool, a helipad, and more. Additionally, the lower level has a music studio and a game room.

Another interesting piece of history about the Scarface home is that the property was once part of President Richard Nixon‘s “winter White House” estate. The bungalow that Nixon and his family stayed in to get away from the cold has since been demolished.

If the home sells at the current asking price, it could break a Miami-Dade County record. The current record-holder, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, paid $170 million in March for a home on Indian Creek Island.

Aside from Pacino, Loggia, and Pfeiffer, Scarface, directed by Brian De Palma, starred Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Miriam Colon, F. Murray Abraham, Paul Shenar, and Harris Yulin, among others. The 1983 film was a remake of the 1932 movie of the same name. Although it didn’t win any major awards, Scarface remains a beloved film today.

Scarface, streaming on Peacock and MGM+