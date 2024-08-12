Ángel Salazar, ‘Scarface’ and ‘Last Comic Standing’ Star, Dies at 68

Actor and comedian Ángel Salazar, who played Chi Chi in the hit 1983 gangster film Scarface, has died. He was 68.

A representative for Salazar, Ann Wingsong, told TMZ that the actor “passed away in his sleep” on Sunday, August 11, at his friend’s home in Brooklyn, New York. A friend went to check on Salazar on Sunday morning and found his body in his bed.

An official cause of death has not been revealed. However, Wingsong noted that Salazar suffered from several heart issues.

Born on March 2, 1956, Salazar began his on-screen career with small roles in films such as Boulevard Nights, Walk Proud, Where the Buffalo Roam and A Stranger is Watching. His first major role came in 1983 when he landed the part of Chi Chi, the sidekick to Al Pacino‘s Tony Montana in the landmark gangster movie Scarface.

From there, the Cuban-American actor would go on to appear in films such as 1984’s The Wild Life, 1985’s Sylvester, 1988’s Punchline, and 1993’s Carlito’s Way. He also appeared in various television series, including Heart of the City, On Our Own, The New $treetz Seriez, Jersey Mafia Chronicles, and In Living Color.

In addition to acting, Salazar also performed as a stand-up comedian and was known for coining the catchphrase, “Sheck it out!” He featured on Showtime at the Apollo and made regular appearances on the NBC series Last Comic Standing.

He was still performing stand-up in recent weeks, with his last known performance held at Reno’s Silver Legacy resort and casino from August 1 to August 4.

Following news of Salazar’s passing, several of his friends and peers took to social media to share their tributes and condolences.

“R.I.P. Angel Salazar. I watched him absolutely murder one night at The Icehouse. He crushed for 90 straight minutes right after I had ate it. I would’ve loved to blame my set on the crowd but Angel made that impossible,” wrote comedian Auggie Smith.

Comedian Adam Hunter added, “RIP to my friend Angel Salazar. Worked together a few months ago. Comedy legend.”

Meanwhile, comedian April Brucker said, “I was lucky enough to work with Angel Salazar during one of the darkest times in both my comedy and personal life. It was a weekend of some growing pains onstage and off, but he was nice enough to lend moral support. He was amazing to watch and inspired me to do a lot of what I do in my live show now.”