What To Know Hacks co-creator and co-showrunner Lucia Aniello breaks down her onscreen debut in the show’s final season.

She reveals whether Meredith actually went on that date with Marcus and Wilson, and teases what accessory got her in character.

Hacks‘ final season is hilariously unfolding on HBO Max, and while there are plenty of glitzy guest stars popping up left and right, Episode 3, “No New Tricks,” featured one of its most important cameos yet as series creator and showrunner Lucia Aniello stepped out from behind the camera and into the high heels of Meredith, a realtor attempting to sell Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) an old casino. Warning: Spoilers for Hacks Season 5 Episode 3 ahead!

As for what made her step into the spotlight on Hacks, Aniello shares, “Since it’s the last season, it was a now or never situation!” Aniello is the second creator and showrunner of the series to feature in the show, following in the footsteps of her real-life spouse, Paul W. Downs, who plays Jimmy. The third member of their trio, Jen Statsky, is remaining behind the camera as the final season unfolds. While Meredith may not play as big a role in the show, she certainly makes an entrance, her intentions becoming quite clear early on.

She may be attempting to make a sale, but Meredith is also “looking for love,” Aniello admits. “Her first marriage wasn’t great – she admittedly got into it for the wrong reasons, and she regrets the choices she made at that point in her life,” she explains of Meredith’s motivations. “But she was young, she learned a lot, and has done the work. Now, she’s not afraid of going after what she wants, and I think that makes her the hottest woman alive!”

Hitting on Marcus from the minute she click-clacks her way into the casino floor, Meredith invites her tall and handsome client out on a date, but Wilson’s (Johnny Sibilly) there to support Marcus, blowing his cover as a gay man. While Marcus was trying to avoid being upsold on the casino by bringing Wilson along to pose as a straight man who knows a thing or two about buildings, Wilson’s interruption of Meredith’s flirting tips her off.

But fret not because Meredith is undeterred from going after a good time. She ends up inviting the duo for chips and guacamole, and will only agree to sell the casino to them if they accept. As for whether or not the promise to hang out came through or not, Aniello promises, “Absolutely! They had a blast! They got some margaritas too, and are planning to see Robyn when she comes to Vegas. She’s going to surprise the boys with a party bus just for the three of them.”

While Aniello’s time onscreen was rather brief, Meredith will certainly stick with us for quite some time, similar to her Broad City role, but when it came to the accessory that really pulled her into character, she reveals, “The keys! They are a symbol of her power. People trust her with the keys to their kingdoms because she is a Queen! She also has a key to the city from Mayor Jo — they hit it off when they were both dating guys in the Jabbawockeez.”

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to see that spinoff. Let us know what you thought of Aniello’s appearance in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more Hacks surprises as the final season unfolds.

Hacks, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max