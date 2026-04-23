‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Wild as Ryan Seacrest Shows Off Six-Pack on Beach

Rocking it! Ryan Seacrest showed off his muscles and bulging six-pack as the Wheel of Fortune host exercised on the beach with heavy rocks.

“Between a rock and a hard plank. Best gym on Earth… literally. Happy #EarthDay #throwback,” he wrote on Instagram on April 22. The American Idol host celebrated Earth Day, which falls on the same day every year.

In the three photos, someone snapped Seacrest lying on a towel on the beach on St. Barth’s. He only had small brown and black shorts, sunglasses, and a chain on. It is not clear who took the photos of him.

Ryan Seacrest listened to music as he lifted two heavy rocks straight out, as he lay feet from the ocean. The second photo had him doing situps with the rock in his hands as he pulled his knees into him. His six-pack abs glistened in the sun.

In the third photo, Seacrest’s legs were out straight, but he still had the heavy rock above his head. Ships waited in the distance, watching the host work out.

Fans and friends couldn’t help but comment on the post and drool a little over Seacrest. “Ummm excuse meeee?” his On Air With Ryan Seacrest host Tanya Rad wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Ummmm. Please don’t drop them,” one fan said.

“One drop and it’s leg day forever,” Seacrest replied.

One fan said they talked to him on the beach, and noted that the star was so kind and generous with his time.

“Ohhhhhh! I’ve been doing it wrong. THAT’S how you get rock hard abs,” another joked.

“Lookin’ good, Ryan,” many fans said.

“Ripped,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has shared his workouts online. It might be the first one with rocks on a beach, though.

The most recent one was in February, where he showed off his toned arms in a sleeveless shirt.