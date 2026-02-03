‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Ryan Seacrest Strips Down for Workout Video

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ryan Seacrest working out in a new video on Instagram
Ryan Seacrest/Instagram
Wheel of Fortune blanket

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fleece Blanket

$69.99
Buy Now

Ryan Seacrest is leaving fans wheely out of breath with his sleeveless shirts workout videos. The Wheel of Fortune host shared his routine and how many times he works out in a new video.

American Idol training update: Arms. Legs. Hair. Repeat. 6 days a week with @doddromero and VO2 Max. New #IDOL tonight!” he captioned the post on February 2.

Aside from hosting Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest also hosts American Idol. His part of the job becomes more intense when the live shows start, so he trains to keep up with it.

In the video, Seacrest wore a sleeveless black top, showing off his toned arms, and black shorts. He lifted weights while sitting on a bench and pulled resistance bands standing up.

In another video, the host did sit-ups on a bench and lunges with weights. There, he wore a sleeveless gray shirt and pulled up black joggers.

Fans left him compliments in the comments. “Zaddy Seacrest 😍🔥,” one fan said. According to Urban Dictionary, a “zaddy” is an older man who is older than you, but someone who is considered sexy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Wow!🔥🔥🔥🔥💪💪👏👏👏👏,” another wrote.

“Watching Wheel of Fortune on this Monday night and had to come follow you and your gorgeous legs! 🤗,” a fan said.

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off New Goatee — Fans React
Related

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off New Goatee — Fans React

“U look so good ryan!!!! And those exercises at the gym are really paying off 😍,” another commented.

“Looking Good💪,” another said.

“Atta boy!! Looking good, Ryan!💪💪,” one last fan commented.

To keep his body toned, Seacrest usually eats healthy. After his workout video, he shared his dinner with his followers while watching Idol.

“When your hair has almost as many highlights as the show. #AmericanIdol is on. Don’t forget your protein, we’re turning the energy up,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

While drinking a protein shake, Seacrest snapped a photo of himself and his meal while standing in his kitchen.

He had a container with green beans, roasted potatoes, and ground-up beef. In a side dish, he had what looked to be cut-up fruit.

The photo must have been taken right after his workout because he had the same black sleeveless shirt on that was in the video. His hair also matched.

“Solid choices. All shine,” a fan commented.

“Yum,” said another.

Seacrest frequently shares workout videos and what he eats to maintain a healthy diet.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthire and Mom Nancy
1
Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Home Being Treated as a ‘Crime Scene’
2
Is ‘The Rookie’ Heading for Nolan & Bailey Divorce?
Jonathan Ansell, Dexter Sol Ansell, and family at the Berlin premiere of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' on January 13, 2026.
3
Who Are Dexter Sol Ansell’s Famous Parents?
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $99,000 After Ryan Seacrest Is Baffled by Puzzle
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 02: Amber Glenn of Team United States trains on day minus four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 02, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
5
2026 Olympics Week 1 TV Schedule: How to Watch Every Event at the Winter Games