‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Ryan Seacrest Strips Down for Workout Video

Ryan Seacrest is leaving fans wheely out of breath with his sleeveless shirts workout videos. The Wheel of Fortune host shared his routine and how many times he works out in a new video.

“American Idol training update: Arms. Legs. Hair. Repeat. 6 days a week with @doddromero and VO2 Max. New #IDOL tonight!” he captioned the post on February 2.

Aside from hosting Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest also hosts American Idol. His part of the job becomes more intense when the live shows start, so he trains to keep up with it.

In the video, Seacrest wore a sleeveless black top, showing off his toned arms, and black shorts. He lifted weights while sitting on a bench and pulled resistance bands standing up.

In another video, the host did sit-ups on a bench and lunges with weights. There, he wore a sleeveless gray shirt and pulled up black joggers.

Fans left him compliments in the comments. “Zaddy Seacrest 😍🔥,” one fan said. According to Urban Dictionary, a “zaddy” is an older man who is older than you, but someone who is considered sexy.”

“Wow!🔥🔥🔥🔥💪💪👏👏👏👏,” another wrote.

“Watching Wheel of Fortune on this Monday night and had to come follow you and your gorgeous legs! 🤗,” a fan said.

“U look so good ryan!!!! And those exercises at the gym are really paying off 😍,” another commented.

“Looking Good💪,” another said.

“Atta boy!! Looking good, Ryan!💪💪,” one last fan commented.

To keep his body toned, Seacrest usually eats healthy. After his workout video, he shared his dinner with his followers while watching Idol.

“When your hair has almost as many highlights as the show. #AmericanIdol is on. Don’t forget your protein, we’re turning the energy up,” he captioned the post.

While drinking a protein shake, Seacrest snapped a photo of himself and his meal while standing in his kitchen.

He had a container with green beans, roasted potatoes, and ground-up beef. In a side dish, he had what looked to be cut-up fruit.

The photo must have been taken right after his workout because he had the same black sleeveless shirt on that was in the video. His hair also matched.

“Solid choices. All shine,” a fan commented.

“Yum,” said another.

Seacrest frequently shares workout videos and what he eats to maintain a healthy diet.