‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Speaks Out After Election Rival Suddenly Dies

Martin Holmes
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Heavenly Kimes and David Scott
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What To Know

  • Dr. Heavenly Kimes paid tribute to her congressional opponent Rep. David Scott, who died just days before voting in Georgia’s 13th District primary.
  • Kimes, a cosmetic dentist, shifted her political ambitions from a state representative race to running for Congress in March.
  • The reality star said she hopes Scott’s legacy will ‘continue to inspire.’

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes has paid tribute to her political opponent, U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday (April 22), just five days before voting begins in the congressional election.

Kimes was one of at least six Democrats hoping to unseat Scott in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, a position the 80-year-old had held since joining Congress in 2003. Any votes cast for Scott in the May 19 primary will not be counted, per the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

“For decades, Congressman Scott was a dedicated advocate for his community, working to uplift families, support economic growth, and champion issues that mattered to the people he served,” Kimes said in a statement to People.

She continued, “His leadership, resilience, and steady presence made a meaningful impact not only across the district, but throughout the state of Georgia.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work,” Kimes added. “May his legacy continue to inspire and may he rest in peace.”

Kimes, a cosmetic dentist and author based in Atlanta, has starred on Bravo’s Married to Medicine since the first season, starting as a guest star before being promoted to a main cast member in Season 2. She returned as a “friend” on Season 12, which premiered in November 2025. Her status for the upcoming 13th season remains unclear.

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The reality star initially announced her political ambitions last July, telling People, “I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner — and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

Kimes was originally running for Georgia State Representative in District 93 before announcing in March that she’d instead run for a federal position, with a focus on Scott’s seat.

“It’s OFFICIAL I have qualified to run for U.S. Congress in District 13,” she announced on Instagram in March. “For over 25 years I’ve served this community as a dentist and business owner. Now I’m answering a bigger call, to fight for Affordability, Healthcare, and Education. The time is NOW.”

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Jacqueline Walters

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