‘M*A*S*H’ Star Mike Farrell Makes Bold Confession About Replacing Wayne Rogers

Michelle Stein
Comments
Mike Farrell, M*A*S*H
Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Mike Farrell was nervous when cast as Captain B. J. Hunnicutt on M*A*S*H after Wayne Rogers’ departure.
  • He initially worried about being accepted by the close-knit cast.
  • Farrell described his eight years on M*A*S*H as a dream experience.

M*A*S*H star Mike Farrell just made a bold confession about replacing Wayne Rogers in the TV series.

During an April 20 appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Farrell, 87, opened up about being cast as Captain B. J. Hunnicutt after Rogers, who played Trapper John McIntyre, abruptly exited the series at the end of Season 3. Like Trapper, BJ became close with “Hawkeye” Pierce (Alan Alda).

“I screamed aloud and ran down to my car,” Farrell recalled of learning he landed the part. “…[Alda] talked about the show and his hopes for it, and his dreams, and his intentions, and about the hopes for this character, and what it could be, what it could mean after Trapper left. And I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’ve died and gone to heaven.'”

Joining the cast of M*A*S*H in Season 4 was a dream come true for Farrell. However, he was nervous about how the cast members would receive him as he replaced Rogers.

M*A*S*H is thought of as being a kind of family, a group that really cares about each other, and they’re very connected,” Farrell explained. “And I thought, ‘Oh, am I going to be the stepchild who forced out one of their brethren?’”

'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Reveals the Phone Call That Became His Big Break
Related

'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Reveals the Phone Call That Became His Big Break

Ultimately, his fears were unwarranted. “I walked on the set and the first person that came up, stuck out his hand, said, ‘Welcome, Mike. Happy to have you here,’ was Gary Burghoff,” he shared. Other cast members, including Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit, also greeted him warmly.

“It was a dream to be part of a show like that,” Farrell said. “And then it became for me an eight-year dream. It was just a fabulous experience.”

M*A*S*H aired for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983.

M*A*S*H, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and FRNDLY TV

M*A*S*H (1972) key art
Alan Alda

Alan Alda

McLean Stevenson

McLean Stevenson

Wayne Rogers

Wayne Rogers

Mike Farrell

Mike Farrell

Gary Burghoff

Gary Burghoff

Loretta Swit

Loretta Swit

Harry Morgan

Harry Morgan

David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers

Jamie Farr

Jamie Farr

William Christopher

William Christopher

Larry Linville

Larry Linville

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

1972–1983

TVPG

Sitcom

War

Comedy drama

Historical drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More M*A*S*H (1972) ›

M*A*S*H (1972)

Alan Alda

Mike Farrell

Wayne Rogers




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sonja Sohn
1
‘Will Trent’s Sonja Sohn Breaks Her Silence on Being Killed Off
American Idol Top 11
2
‘American Idol’: Who Made the Top 7?
Sunny Hostin
3
Why Sunny Hostin Is Absent From ‘The View’
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Returning Champion Takes Home $89,000
Conner Floyd - 'Days of Our Lives'
5
Conner Floyd Hopes to Win Over ‘Days’ Fans as Chad DiMera