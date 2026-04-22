The Viltrumite War has come to an end, and like many wars, there are no true winners, only devastating losses. For Invincible, a.ka. Mark Grayson, it forces a harsh realization that he cannot win every battle and that the cost of trying may be far greater than he ever imagined.

But the fallout of the war carries even bigger implications as a new threat begins to emerge from an unlikely source. Back home, things are just as bleak as Mark (Steven Yeun) reunites with Eve (Gillian Jacobs), while Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) struggles under the weight of leading the Coalition of Planets.

Here is everything you need to know about the Invincible Season 4 finale and how it ends. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Invincible Season 4 Episode 8, “Don’t Leave Me Hanging Here.”

Who won the Viltrumite War?

Mark and his father, Omni-Man/Nolan (J.K. Simmons), return to Earth, but the war is far from over. Mark is plagued by nightmares of Earth’s destruction, suffering from severe PTSD after his encounter with Thragg (Lee Pace).

Nolan goes to see Debbie (Sandra Oh), who is furious over Oliver’s condition. He apologizes for who he was and for hiding part of himself from her, but Debbie tells him he cannot stay. Nolan wants to make things right, yet the damage between them lingers. When he says he is going to check on Oliver (Christian Convery), Debbie insists on going with him and reveals that she has broken up with Paul.

Trying to clear his head, Mark goes for a fly, only to come face to face with Thragg. Mark attacks, but Thragg remains calm, telling him, “I’ve done nothing to your planet, yet.” He then lays out the reality of the situation. “I was made Grand Regent of Viltrum to lead our people from darkness and ensure the future of our race. It has not been easy. There are 37 of us left. Barely a whisper of what we once were, but more than enough to tear this planet in half. It would be fair repayment for the many offenses you have given us. You took our home, so our home is now here.”

Thragg continues, spelling out the future in chilling detail. “Let me explain your future to you: We will live among you. Wear your clothes. Walk your streets. We will disappear in your society. Your people will never know we are here. But they will save us nonetheless as we use them to birth our salvation. Any attempt to find us, remove us, thwart us, by you or the Coalition of Planets will result in the death of billions and a less pleasant form of life for the survivors. Either way, we will rebuild our race. Your very existence proves this is possible. In return, I offer a truce. We will not influence, aid, or endanger Earth in any way. As long as we are undisturbed. You do not have a choice, and yet, you still must make one.” He then asks, “Do you accept our terms, or is it annihilation for both our people?”

Mark refuses, but quickly realizes he has no real choice. As Thragg tells him, “The universe is strange. In a way, you have become our savior. Willing or not.” Mark’s reluctant acceptance sets the stage for what becomes known as the Great Resurgence, as Viltrumite refugees quietly resettle on Earth to rebuild their empire.

Shaken, Mark asks, “What have I done?” Thragg answers, “You have saved the lives of every living thing on this planet. You will not hear from me again.”

When asked about Thragg’s ultimatum and why the Grand Regent went to Mark, voice actor Lee Pace explained: “I think that there’s a respect for Mark at that point. There’s a respect for him being here, and [he’s] gonna have to work with that. He can’t not work with that. He can either let him sneak up on him from behind because I’m doing this without his knowledge, or I can just meet him, look him in the eye, and say I’m going to do what I’m going to do.”

“He’s fearless, Thragg. Direct. He doesn’t know fear,” explains Pace. “Now that this is started, he is going to see it through. There’s no other option for him, for his people, for the future, if he doesn’t meet this thing head-on and fight whatever fight he needs to fight. That’s what I think is exciting about him. He said he’s just ambitious and there’s no limit to the amount of fight he’s got.”

How are Mark and Eve?

Mark reunites with Eve, who is self-conscious about the weight she’s gained, a subtle misdirect from when viewers last saw her pregnant. Believing Mark was dead during the war, she has since regained her powers, returned to school, and is helping care for her ailing father. She admits she stopped using her powers for a time, contributing to the change, and regrets not taking better care of herself.

Eve then reveals that she had an abortion during his absence. “I didn’t tell you because I wanted you thinking about coming home alive, not this. And when you were gone, I was so alone. The thought of going through everything by myself…I made a decision.” Mark breaks down in tears and pulls her into a hug, apologizing for putting her through it.

What about Robot and Monster Girl?

Cecil (Walton Goggins) gets the portal working again, but tentacles immediately emerge and start killing folks. He calls off the search, saying, “Robot [Zachary Quinto] and Monster Girl [Grey DeLisle] will have to find their own way home.”

What happened to the Coalition of Planets?

With Thaedus (Peter Cullen) gone, Allen the Alien, has stepped into his formidable role as the head of the Coalition of Planets, overwhelmed, but doing his darndest to hold everything together.

Allen discovers a final message from Thaedus just for him, revealing a terrifying contingency: a perfected Scourge Virus capable of wiping out all Viltrumites, including Invincible/Mark, Omni-Man/Nolan, and Oliver. In the message, Thaedus makes his position clear, stating, “I believe with every fiber of my being that the universe will never be safe until all Viltrumite life has ended.”

The episode ends on an uneasy note as Thaedus begs Allen to finish what he started, killing Mark and his family, while a close-up reveals the perfected virus in a vial, waiting to be used.

Invincible, Seasons 1 through 4, Streaming now, Prime Video