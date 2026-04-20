Kevin Hart’s Comedy Competition, an Animated ‘Kevin,’ Cheech & Chong and More 4/20 Highs, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Returns

Kevin Hart hosts a comedy competition searching for the next great stand-up star. Not to be confused with Prime Video‘s animated Kevin, about a droll housecat who abandons his owners. Legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong reflect on their career as TV acknowledges 4/20, an unofficial national cannabis day. The CW‘s romantic drama Sullivan’s Crossing returns, setting up a new love triangle.

Netflix

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

Series Premiere

Who knows what makes comedians tick better than fellow comedians? Kevin Hart launches a three-week comedy competition looking for the next bold voice in stand-up. He enlists a few of his famous friends (Keegan-Michael Key, Chelsea Handler, Nikki Glaser, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tom Segura) as guest judges in a show designed to reflect the grind many wannabe comics endure on their road to a potential breakthrough. One lucky contestant will be rewarded with their own Netflix comedy special. The series launches with four episodes, two more on April 27, with a live semifinal scheduled for May 4 and finale on May 5, when the winner is decided from viewers’ real-time votes.

Prime Video

Kevin

Series Premiere

By one of those weird programming coincidences, another Kevin — this one in talking-cat form (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) — is the focal point of an adult (as in potty-mouthed) animated comedy co-created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert. Kevin, whose prolapsed posterior is the, um, butt of many scatological jokes, is disgruntled when his owners break up, and though Dana (Plaza) offers to take him with her, he opts instead to take shelter in a pet-rescue haven for misfit animals. The voice cast, including Whoopi Goldberg as a seen-it-all feline, John Waters as a been-there theater-cat Persian and Amy Sedaris as a bossy little canine, often rises above the droll, doggedly outrageous material.

YouTube

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie

Streaming Premiere

You could get a contact high watching this amiable 2025 documentary profile of the legendary comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, whose hit albums and films (including Up in Smoke) in the 1970s and ’80s celebrated a stoner counterculture. The film, making its streaming debut on the “high holiday” of 4/20, uses archival clips and animation to chronicle their partnership, breakup, and reunion as the duo embarks on a nostalgic road trip to a place known as “The Joint.” Some things never change.

Jessie Redmond / Fremantle

Sullivan’s Crossing

Season Premiere 8/7c

The fourth season of the Canadian romantic drama picks up after the departure of Sully (Scott Patterson) to Ireland and the surprise arrival in Nova Scotia of neurosurgeon Maggie’s (Morgan Kohan) ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner). For those versed in love triangles, this signals complications in Maggie’s deepening bond with campground handyman Cal (Chad Michael Murray), whose green-eyed jealousy monster emerges while Maggie tries to understand why Liam is back in her life.

4×20: Quick Hits

Series Premiere

Also in the “4/20” spirit, a documentary executive-produced by Jimmy Kimmel compiles four 20-minute non-fiction shorts exploring the weed culture. Films include “Highly Unlikely,” about the making of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle; “High Times,” a history of the influential magazine; “The Legend of Ganjasaurus Rex,” revisiting a 1987 sci-fi cult classic; and “Bong Voyage,” a profile of glass blower and bong designer Jason Harris, who became a target of the FBI’s Operation Pipe Dreams paraphernalia investigation.

One more “4/20” note: Tubi begins streaming a third season of the trippy animated comedy The Freak Brothers, about three 1960s-era stoners (Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and Pete Davidson) who awaken in the 2000s to an even stranger new world.

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