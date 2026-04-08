‘Marshals’ Held Behind-the-Scenes Ceremony for Cole Brings Plenty During Monica’s Memorial

What To Know The ceremony for Monica Dutton in Marshals Season 1 Episode 6 also served as a memorial for Cole Brings Plenty, the late actor and nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, who was found dead on April 5, 2024.

The episode aired on the second anniversary of Cole’s death.

Marshals star Arielle Kebbel reveals details about the behind-the-scenes tribute.

The ceremony for Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in Marshals Season 1 Episode 6 doubled as a memorial to the late Cole Brings Plenty, an actor in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 and nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, who reprises his Yellowstone role in the CBS spinoff. Marshals star Arielle Kebbel revealed the tribute. The episode aired on the second anniversary of the actor’s death.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 6 aired on Sunday, April 5, on CBS. Cole, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923 Season 1, was found dead in a wooded area in Kansas on April 5, 2024, days after his family filed a missing persons report and after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence investigation. The actor was 27. Jeremy Gauna took over the role of Pete in 1923 Season 2.

In the Marshals episode, Tate (Brecken Merrill), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), Monica’s grandfather, attended a ceremony on the Broken Rock reservation commemorating the first anniversary of Monica’s death. Asbille’s Yellowstone character was killed off before the events of the Marshals series premiere; she died of cancer. The ceremony honored members of the Broken Rock community who had died that year. One of the honorees was a teenage girl named Ava, who was murdered by the leader of a sex trafficking ring. The ceremony was the conclusion to the two-episode storyline showing the hunt for missing Indigenous girls.

“We filmed the ceremony, and Mo Brings Plenty brought his family to it, and it was a way of honoring his nephew,” Kebbel told People. “I will remember that day for as long as I live. It was very emotional.”

“It was very emotional,” Kebbel added. “And it was a real reminder that the lines between art and life are very blurred and very powerful.”

Kebbel plays a U.S. Marshal named Belle in the drama. Belle and the rest of Kayce’s Marshals team — Cal (Logan Marshall-Green), Andrea (Ash Santos), and Miles (Tatanka Means) — attended the ceremony in support of Kayce and his family. Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) was also in attendance.

Kebbel says the Brings Plenty family was “such a beautiful community,” and revealed that she’ll be working on another tribute to them on the show.

“They’re sending me handmade jewelry that I’m going to wear in their honor,” Kebbel revealed. “I mean, it brings me to tears to be part of this community and also to learn more about what happened to Cole and bring that awareness.”

Mo criticized the lack of further investigation into his nephew’s death in 2024, saying that it was another instance of missing Indigenous people being ignored by law enforcement.

“For his murder to go uninvestigated, and for it to be written off as ‘no foul play,’ because they didn’t want to invest anything into it? It’s heartbreaking,” Mo said at the time. “Because we’re taxpaying people as well. So for them to not work for us, no different than how they work for anyone else is pretty sad.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS