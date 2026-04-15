What To Know Cate Blanchett has been cast to play Martha Stewart in an upcoming biopic.

Martha Stewart acknowledged rumors about the film at a red carpet event.

Stewart previously expressed dissatisfaction with the Netflix documentary ‘Martha.’

Cate Blanchett was cast to play Martha Stewart in an upcoming biopic — and fans have declared it the “perfect casting.”

On April 14, the Martha Cooks star, 84, attended the New York premiere of the documentary Brunello: The Gracious Visionary. While walking the red carpet, a Variety reporter asked if Stewart would ever want someone to play her in a film.

“I hope so,” she admitted. “… I’ve been hearing rumors.”

Stewart added, “I think there’s something in the works right now with… Cate Blanchett called Good Thing.”

In the comments of an Instagram clip showing Stewart teasing the biopic, fans weighed in on the casting choice. One Instagram user wrote, “Cate would be perfect and win an Oscar.”

Another shared, “The way my ticket is already bought OMG.”

Someone else echoed, “Cate Blanchett is perfect casting🔥🔥🔥.”

A different Instagram user exclaimed, “YES GAWD 🔥.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “Ummm PLEASE.”

Variety later confirmed Blanchett’s casting as Stewart, with Janicza Bravo directing the biopic. A release date and other casting have not been announced for the film named after Stewart’s catchphrase, “It’s a good thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

As of writing, Blanchett, 56, has not publicly addressed the news. However, playing Stewart isn’t the first time the actress has taken on the role of a real-life character. She played Queen Elizabeth II in the 1998 film Elizabeth and Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator (2004).

Good Thing also isn’t the first film to explore Stewart’s remarkable life, as Netflix released a documentary in 2024 titled Martha.

“I love the first half of the documentary,” she told The New York Times.”

However, Stewart thought the second half focused too heavily on her 2003 insider trading indictment, conviction, and five-month prison sentence. “The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life,” she pointed out.

Stewart was also not a fan of the ending. “Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those,” she shared. “And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

What do you think of Blanchett’s casting as Stewart?