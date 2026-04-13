Puppeteer and producer Sid Krofft, who was best known as one-half of the legendary Krofft Brothers, the creative force behind a wave of wildly imaginative children’s television in the 1960s and ’70s, has died at 96.

According to People, Krofft “passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 10, at the home of his friend and business partner, Kelly Killian,” from natural causes.

In the 1960s and ’70s, Sid Krofft, along with his brother Marty, changed the landscape of children’s programming with their unique and colorful creations. Their children’s shows include Land of the Lost (which was also adapted into a 2009 film starring Will Ferrell), Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, H.R. Pufnstuf, Lidsville, The Bugaloos, The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, and Wonderbug, among others.

“We screwed with every kid’s mind,” said Marty Krofft of the strange and wonderful shows that he created with brother Sid in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s an edge. Disney doesn’t have an edge.”

The duo won a Lifetime Achievement Award Emmy in 2018 for their transformative television shows, as well as a Saturn Award for Life Career Award back in 2002.

Brother Marty died from kidney failure on November 25, 2023, at the age of 86.

Former child actor Butch Patrick, who is best known for his roles as Eddie Munster on The Munsters and Mark on the Sid & Marty Krofft production Lidsville, posted about Sid Krofft’s passing on social media:

“Very sad today. My dear buddy Sid Krofft passed away peacefully at his home this morning. What a great life he had,” wrote Patrick. “A very long time ago, Sid convinced me over lunch to spend my summer of ’71 at Paramount Studios. On stage eight, I would spend 11 weeks filming a little Saturday morning show called Lidsville. Never in my wildest dreams did I think of the impact that sandwich with Sid would have.”

Patrick ended the post with: “Sid was loved by all. Thanks again, my friend, for a lunch that changed my life. Godspeed Sid. And a special shoutout to Kelly for being there for Sid these last special years.”