‘Inside Outlander’ Aftershow: John Bell & Izzy Meikle-Small Break Down Test of Ian’s Loyalties (VIDEO)

The jealous side of composed Quaker Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small) emerged in the sixth episode of the final season of Outlander when she and her husband Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell), along with their newborn, made an emotional journey to find out if his Mohawk family had survived a series of Continental Army raids.

Rachel’s apprehension about Ian reuniting with his first wife, Wahionhaweh (Morgan Holmstrom) nicknamed Emily, was not unfounded according to Bell. Warning: Spoilers for Outlander Season 8 Episode 6 ahead!

The actor says, “One of [Ian’s] big journeys throughout the whole show is where does he lie in his heart now? This is the final test for him on where his loyalties truly lie. As much as Rachel coming into his life was beautiful, part of him always thought of Wahionhaweh as the one that got away, as the great heartbreak of his life, not just from her, but from losing the community that he built on his own.” For our full interview with Bell and Meikle-Small about the episode, watch our Inside Outlander aftershow above.

“I was really excited to really get my teeth into it,” Meikle-Small told us about exploring this aspect of Rachel. “She’s probably never really felt that way before. Anyone who’s experienced jealousy knows what an all-consuming feeling it can be and how guilty you feel. The guilt is the worst for her because she’s a godly woman. She wishes she could rise above it, but she can’t. It’s a lesson for her that she doesn’t always need to turn the other cheek and be this perfect woman on a pedestal.”

Watch the full video for what’s next for the couple; the actors’ description of their chemistry read, which was a scene in the seventh season’s “A Practical Guide for Time Travelers,” and as Bell recalls, “It was the scene that I get kissed and slapped which was great. I remember saying, ‘You slap me for real. It’s fine.’”; and a special appearance from their castmate Richard Rankin‘s dog, Gonzo.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz