What To Know Gail Simmons revealed she suffered a major facial injury while filming the current season of Top Chef.

Simmons shared how hair and wardrobe tricks were used to hide her injury on the Bravo cooking competition series.

Fans and celebrities sent their well-wishes, as well as style compliments, to Simmons via social media.

Gail Simmons used some clever tricks to hide a major injury while filming Season 23 of Top Chef.

The Bravo cooking competition series returned last month for its latest batch of episodes. In the show’s two most recent episodes — aired on March 23 and March 30 — Simmons switched up her style by sporting glasses while judging the contestants’ dishes. In a Saturday, April 4, Instagram post, the TV personality revealed that the glasses were not only a fun accessory, but also a necessity.

“This is a makeup and wardrobe appreciation post. Lots of people asking about the glasses I wore on the last 2 episodes of @bravotopchef, assuming they were for reading. I actually wear contacts and both are 100% clear lenses, worn as an accessory only,” she explained. “Here’s why: just 48 hrs before we shot episode 3, I tripped on a high sidewalk (no idea how!) and fell face-first into a boulder. No joke. It’s a miracle I didn’t break my nose, crush my cheekbone, or cause serious damage to my eye.”

Simmons said her doctor determined that her injury was “bad bruising.” She went on to praise her makeup team, writing, “[They] sprang into action to make sure the show could go on, finding heavy-duty prosthetic makeup and the right glasses to cover it all up for camera. It healed within 2 weeks but I’ve never been more grateful to these two pros for their support and smarts.”

Simmons concluded her post by noting that most of the Top Chef crew “couldn’t tell” she was even injured. Her post also featured before-and-after photos of herself with the bruise, showing how the show’s makeup team covered it up.

“Down but never out,” Simmons’ fellow Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio commented underneath her post. One of Simmons’ makeup artists jokingly wrote, “Hey Gail, please dont do that again.” Simmons replied, “For you I will not.”

Among the post’s commenters was Busy Philipps, who wrote, “Oh no!” Tanya Holland posted, “Wow! I was spying those glasses tho! Glad you’re safe!” Michael Symon added, “Wowza .. happy you are ok!”

Carla Hall wrote, “CRAZY! I’m so glad you’re ok! The glasses are too cute though! High 5 with the face art!” In a comment of her own, Melanie Lynskey shared, “I am so sorry!! But it says a lot about how kind you are that you had this painful accident and your post is all about shouting out the work and talent of other people.”

Fans also sent Simmons their well-wishes and complimented her glasses style. “Your stylists are amazing! Last season’s collection of looks was some of my favorite styling of the year, and this season (and always) have been amazing too,” one user wrote. Another added, “Okay but those glasses are the vibe.”

Someone else shared, “You should see the boulder!! Hope you get better soon (those frames are).” Another stated, “Wow. Glad you are okay and didn’t do more damage.”

Top Chef Season 23, New Episodes, Mondays, 9/8c, Bravo