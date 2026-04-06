‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’: Why Does Helen in Look Familiar? Fans Remember Her ‘Unhappy’ Days

What To Know Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is the second season of the hidden camera show, featuring Anthony Norman as the only non-actor among a cast of performers during a fake company retreat.

Some fans recognized Stephanie Hodge, who plays Helen the accountant, from her role on a classic WB show.

Prime Video’s Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat follows good guy Anthony Norman, the unsuspecting “hero,” on a company retreat as the second season of the hit hidden camera show. This time around, Norman is on a company retreat where a documentary film crew is following the staff on their trip to Oak Canyon Ranch at a critical time in the company’s history as the CEO plans to retire and pass the torch to his son.

Norman, after uncovering a plot to lay off his colleagues, breaks into a board meeting to stop the company from being acquired by a shady firm. In the aftermath, CEO Doug Sr. (played by Jerry Hauck) reveals that he is not a real executive and that the company itself is fake. The actors drop their personas, cameras are exposed, and Anthony learns he was the only non-actor involved in the entire operation. He is then awarded $150,000 for his participation.

At one point, Norman nearly clocks what’s going on, admitting in a confessional interview, “I really feel like I’m on a TV show.”

Well, he wasn’t the only one. And if he was a fan of The WB back in the day, then he for sure would have recognized his coworker, Helen.

Blunt, unfiltered, and fond of mixing shots in her Stanley Cup to make the day more bearable, Helen has been the company accountant, cooking the books for Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce for 26 years. In real life, Helen is played by Stephanie Hodge, a veteran actress who has spent her career delivering one memorable role after another. But millennials were quick to recognize her as a familiar face from their childhood.

Hodge is best known for playing Jennie Malloy on The WB’s Unhappily Ever After, the cynical, exhausted mother who often served as the voice of reason in a highly dysfunctional family. Dealing with her mentally unstable husband, unhinged kids, and her husband’s imaginary friend, Mr. Floppy, Jennie did her best to keep the family together with an iron fist and a sharp sense of sarcasm. And although she left the show early in its run, she made a lasting impression on fans.

“Very specific flex: Company Retreat wouldn’t have been able to fool me because I was raised by TV and would have immediately clocked Stephanie Hodge,” wrote a fan on Threads, along with a side-by-side pic of the actress from Unhappily Ever After and Jury Duty.

“‘Oh hey, it’s the mom from Unhappily Ever After’ – me getting kicked off the first episode of Jury Duty,” wrote another fan who recognized Hodge.

“Oh hey it’s the mom from Unhappily Ever After” – me getting kicked off the first episode of Jury Duty — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 3, 2026

One fan wrote their own ending: “And when he leaned back and whispered, ‘I loved you on Unhappily Ever After’ and then winked at the camera.”

And when he leaned back and whispered, “I loved you on Unhappily Ever After” and then winked at the camera. — Rick Robinson (@r_robinson83) April 4, 2026

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, Prime Video