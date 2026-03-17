Who Is Anthony Norman? Everything We Know About New ‘Jury Duty’ Star

What To Know There’s a new unsuspecting hero taking center stage for Jury Duty.

What is there to know about Anthony Norman, star of Season 2’s Company Retreat?

Jury Duty is back in action — this time, taking its unsuspecting “hero” on a company retreat. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is the second season of Prime Video’s breakthrough hidden-camera show, and, as with Season 1, which made a household name of new American sweetheart Ronald Gladden, the star of the show seems to be an easy fan favorite.

So who is Anthony Norman, star of Jury Duty Season 2?

Well, in the promotional materials for the series, which returns with its first three new episodes on Friday, March 20, we learn some critical details about Norman.

In an application interview with human resources for the fictional company, Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce, he reveals, “I’m 25. I’m from Nashville, Tennessee, born and raised.”

He also explains that his work ethic is, “I’m always giving it my 100%.” He also says that he’s been doing temporary employment work for two years at the time of filming.

In the show, he’s “hired” to assist on a company retreat where a documentary film crew is following the staff on their trip to Elk Canyon Ranch at a critical time in the company’s history — as the CEO plans to retire and pass the torch to his son.

It’s clear from the trailer for the season that, despite being brought in as a temporary employee, he will become close to his undercover coworkers — for example, he says in one moment of the preview after the mention of a potential company sale, “If they think they can just come in and do whatever they feel like they want to do, they’re in for a rude awakening.” Later, he says, “I care about ya’ll. This is a family.”

It also seems that Norman is quite intuitive because in one flash to his confessional interviews, he admits, “I really feel like I’m on a TV show. But this is not something that you can just make up.”

Anthony Norman is largely absent from social media, save for an Instagram profile where his bio says, “The only real Rockin’ Grandma’s employee.”

No doubt, we’ll learn much more about Norman when the season premieres on Friday, March 20!

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, March 20, Prime Video