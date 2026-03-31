Rachel Maddow Spots Trend That Could Spell Election Disaster for GOP

What To Know Rachel Maddow highlighted that the massive No Kings protests against Donald Trump, including in traditionally Republican red states.

Organizers reported over 8 million Americans participated in nationwide demonstrations.

Maddow pointed out how the recent protests could be a sign of things to come for the GOP in the midterm elections.

MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow has said that the recent No Kings protests could be a devastating sign of things to come for the Republican Party at the midterm elections.

On Monday’s (March 30) episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, the long-time news anchor addressed how Donald Trump was the target of “one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in American history” over the weekend as people from across the U.S. attended No Kings rallies.

“Organizers say more than 8 million Americans protested against President Donald Trump this weekend,” Maddow said, per RawStory, noting how organizers also “noticed kind of a Red State spring happening.”

She continued, “More signups, more planned protests against Trump in red states and in places specifically, even within red states that voted for Trump. They had said to expect that based on what they’d seen from signups. And then that’s what happened this weekend.”

Maddow then aired clips from the various protests that took place across the nation, focusing on specific red states, including Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Arkansas, Nebraska, and North Dakota. She pointed out that these rallies took place in towns and cities where Trump had previously won by large margins in the 2024 presidential election.

She continued to show images from the No Kings protests, with large gatherings in Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“Now we’ve had this big tent peaceful protest movement against Trump, against this president, trying to assume the powers of a king and the breadth of what people have been able to build, the geographic spread of where people are organized,” Maddow added. “The sheer number of protests at each of these just goes up and up and up.”

Trump has previously faced criticism for what some deem as attempts to “hijack” the upcoming midterms. Earlier this month, the president revealed his Save America Act, which he claims will get rid of “rigged elections” and “rigged mail-in voting.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Trump’s proposed plan, saying on his show, “This is nothing more than his attempt to hijack this upcoming election. It doesn’t protect your right to vote. It does the opposite. It makes voting so difficult, a lot of people won’t bother to do it, which is what he wants.”