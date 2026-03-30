CNN Viewers Blast Scott Jennings After He Mocks Democrats Over ‘No Kings’ Protests

What To Know Scott Jennings sparked backlash from CNN viewers after mocking Democrats over the “No Kings” rallies.

The “No Kings” protests, reportedly attended by over 8 million, opposed Trump administration policies.

Social media users criticized Jennings for misrepresenting the rallies, arguing that he focused on fringe elements rather than the core message.

Scott Jennings drew the ire of CNN viewers on Sunday’s (March 29) edition of State of the Union as he mocked Democrats over the recent No Kings rallies held across the nation.

The conservative commentator said, “These No Kings rallies actually look pretty representative to me of the Democratic coalition. I saw people flying the hammer and sickle in New York City. I saw Hezbollah flags. I saw Hamas flags. I saw Palestinian flags. I saw trans signs. I see weirdo liberal boomers out there.”

According to the BBC, event organisers for Saturday’s (March 28) protests estimate more than 8 million people attended across the U.S. to oppose policies of the Trump administration, including things like the war in Iran, the cost of living, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jennings continued, “This is pretty representative of the Democratic coalition. And that’s who funds it as well, by the way. And so I think if America looks at this and says, ‘What do the two parties stand for?’ they got it at the No Kings rallies.”

The MAGA supporter doubled down on his statement on X on Sunday, sharing a clip from the show and writing, “If you want to know where the energy on the left is – they showed you.”

The flags flown at the No Kings Rallies were pretty representative of the Democratic coalition: communist hammer & sickle, trans, Hezbollah, Hamas, & all being waved by weirdo boomers. If you want to know where the energy on the left is – they showed you. pic.twitter.com/tlpjJq0lmK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 29, 2026

Viewers flooded the comments, with many attacking Jennings, including one X user who wrote, “Oh please, at least there were no swastikas, do they represent the Republican coalition, be better.”

Another added, “”Weirdo boomers”? F*** off, every age was represented at the global protests. Be more triggered, you traitorous rat bastard POS.”

“Jennings… we all see how fake you are. You will never live this down,” said another.

“Okay so are they paid protestors, or a group of traitors?? Pick a lane,” wrote one commenter.

“You have already been outed as a performative circus who trashes your “Daddy” Trump when you are not on camera. You therefore have zero credibility and everything you say and post is essentially verbal diarrhea,” said another, referencing recent claims that Jennings mocks the president when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“Sure, Jennings. Because nobody with a different agenda ever crashes a street protest where anyone can join? And, out of 8 million people, there were how many flags that triggered you?” said another.

Another added, “Scott always has the sh***iest take on what was happening. People are pissed at the direction Trump is taking our country.”

“Actually I saw more American flags than any other flag,” said one user.

“Judging a movement by its worst flag instead of its core message is the oldest trick in the book,” added another.

“Not representative. You are lying. 99.9% of the people at the rallies were proud Americans, frightened that we are ruled by an ignorant, psychotic authoritarian,” said another.

However, some agreed with Jennings, including on X user who wrote, “All those people at those no King rallies should be locked up and thrown in jail cuz this is just the Democratic party with a different name.”

“The paid protests are not organic and completely opposite of NoKings,” said another.

“Scott-you are aguing with the same people who see one confederate patch on a jacket at a Trump rally they deem the entire crowd racist,” another added.

“The Democrats always do show their true colors. Especially at protests,” wrote another.