MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow shared her thoughts on Donald Trump‘s record-breaking State of the Union address on Tuesday night (February 24), accusing the president of indulging in “violence porn.”

“You have just experienced the longest State of the Union ever in State of the Union history,” Maddow said, per RawStory, following the conclusion of Trump’s speech. “It wasn’t just the feeling you had, it was the math. Over an hour and 47 minutes.”

Trump’s speech beat the record previously set by former President Bill Clinton‘s 88-minute State of the Union in 2000.

Maddow said the biggest takeaway from Trump’s “wound-up and weird” speech was “how achingly long it was.” She noted how the president went through “two remarkably different speeds,” starting “very quickly and very excitedly” when discussing economic matters, before slowing down “for long stretches of the speech that were essentially sort of violence porn.”

The veteran news reporter began by unpacking the lies Trump spouted during the speech, including his claims that he inherited “the worst inflation in the history of the country” and his boasts about gas prices, job creation, and the overall health of the economy.

“The president didn’t seem very invested in the lies that he was telling about the economy, but he did list a whole bunch of them right off the bat,” Maddow stated. “But as I say, some of the takeaway there, I think, is mostly going to be his pace and his freneticism.”

Trump went on to talk about immigration and stories about people killed by immigrants, where Maddow said he “luxuriated in the descriptions of the goriest things that have ever been mentioned in any State of the Union speech.”

“He talked about people being covered in blood, gushing blood, blood pouring out of things… people being on the edge of death,” she noted. “He went into graphic detail on a number of different people’s injuries of a various kind [and] tried to give seemingly as much sort of gory detail as he could, talking about very bloody scenes.”

Maddow described it as “sort of violently pornographic riffing that the president did very slowly throughout the back half of his speech.”

