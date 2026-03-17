Ken Jennings Reveals Which Muppet He Would Be & Has Two Answers

Brittany Sims
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(left) Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!', (right) rear l-r: Fozzie Bear, Janice, Swedish Chef, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, Scooter, Dr. Teeth, front l-r: Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Lew Zealand, Camilla, Gonzo, 2011
Jeopardy! Inc./Scott Garfield/©Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
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Two different sides to everyone! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings revealed which muppet he would be, and he revealed two different answers.

“JUST IN: A very important question for Ken Jennings. #TheMuppets,” the Jeopardy! Instagram post was captioned on March 15.

The host was asked, “If you were a Muppet, which Muppet would you be?” during a Q&A on the game show. He cracked up and then answered the question.

Jennings answered pretty quickly, saying, “I’d probably have to be, because of my job, I’d have to be a nerdy muppet. I’m your Bunsen Honeydew, your Beaker.”

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew is a bespectacled, lab-coated scientist who presents periodic science segments. Beaker is his hapless assistant.

However, when it came to his personal self and not his Jeopardy! side, Jennings stopped to think about the answer. “I feel like my self-image is more of a Rowlf — downhome entertainer, good guy.” The crowd laughed at his response.

Rowlf the Dog is the piano player on The Muppet Show. He is described as laid-back and wisecracking with deadpan humor. Rowlf is rarely flustered by mayhem.

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Fans left their opinions in the comments. “Scooter. I feel a little Scooter energy coming off of Ken,” one said. Scooter is the gofer.

Many fans said they “totally agreed” with that comment. “This is correct,” one fan replied. Many other fans said he is definitely Scooter.

“Guy Smiley is RIGHT THERE,” another wrote. Guy Smiley is a character on Sesame Street who was dubbed “America’s favorite game show host.”

MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND, Kevin Bishop, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, 1996. ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection.

Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection.

THE JIMMY DEAN SHOW, Rowlf the Dog (1964), 1963-66

The Jimmy Dean Show

His skits typically parody commercial media. However, some fans said that he doesn’t count because he is not technically a Muppet.

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“His answers make sense, but I personally think he has some Kermit energy, too. Ken and Kermit are both hosts who truly care about the show and everyone involved in the production of it, no matter how chaotic things get. (Though, to be fair, Ken is way better at keeping his cool than Kermit is. 😂),” another fan said.

“Ken would definitely be a Walter. Started out as a contestant, then got hired on as host. would definitely be a Walter. Started out as a contestant, then got hired on as host,” one fan said. Walter is described as “sweet, slightly naive, and lacking self-confidence.”

Some fans said they would love a Muppets/Jeopardy! crossover, where everyone except Jennings is a Muppet.

Which Muppet do you think best suits Ken Jennings? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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