Fox News’ Sean Hannity Makes Stunning Public Apology to John Fetterman

What To Know Fox News anchor Sean Hannity publicly apologized to Senator John Fetterman for previously making harsh personal attacks.

The apology took place during a podcast episode where both discussed their initial tensions.

Fetterman accepted Hannity’s apology graciously, emphasizing the importance of maintaining relationships across political lines.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity offered a face-to-face apology to Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) after admitting that he “got him all wrong.”

Fetterman was a guest on Thursday’s (March 11) episode of Hannity’s Hang Out podcast, where the pair recalled past tensions in 2022 before they eventually met when President Trump introduced them.

Hannity, who had described Fetterman as “very lazy” and a “lying loser” on his Fox News show back in 2022, recalled their meeting, where he apologized for his insults.

“I actually apologized to you,” Hannity on the podcast, per Mediaite. “And I’ll do it publicly because I really needed to. I was… I really thought you were somebody you’re not. I did not know you. And so I got to know you, we talked that day, you were really cool about it.”

Hannity noted how Trump invited him to sit in on a meeting between the president and Fetterman at Mar-a-Lago in January 2025.

“The untold story is, I walked up to you, and I said, ‘Senator, very nice to meet you.’ I said, ‘You should hate me, I’m an a******’ and I don’t know if you remember that part… by that time, I’d begun to realize I had you all wrong,” Hannity told the senator.

Fetterman told the long-time news anchor, “I don’t hold grudges,” noting how he has gotten “s***” for reaching out across the political aisle. His meeting with Trump, in particular, irked some of his fellow Democrats and Democrat supporters. However, he said it’s important for him to maintain a “good relationship” with the president.

Hannity added, “This was the cool thing about it, you immediately accepted my apology.”

“It wasn’t even necessary. It was gracious to do that…” Fetterman replied.

“No, but I was an a******,” Hannity said. “I really was. And I don’t want to be that in my life.”