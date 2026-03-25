Joy Behar & Abby Huntsman Get Into Heated Argument on ‘The View’

Things got tense on Wednesday’s (March 25) episode of The View as guest host (and former) cohost Abby Huntsman came out of the gate with a snide remark for Joy Behar.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg welcomed Huntsman back, she replied to say, “I missed you guys. Even Joy.”

When Huntsman then called herself Behar’s “favorite ex-Mormon,” Behar joked back, “You and [Mitt] Romney.” Behar then admitted she would’ve voted for Romney if it was a choice between him and Donald Trump, saying, “Romney would have been a very good president compared to this one. I would’ve voted for him, and I’ve never voted Republican ever.”

The subject then turned to the first “Hot Topic” of the day, which was the latest news about the Iran strikes. In particular, the cohosts reviewed footage of Trump saying negotiations were going well because “we” got an “expensive” present, while Pete Hegseth made a widely-criticized hand gesture about a throttle and said we “negotiate with bombs.”

When Behar criticized the stroking motion Hegseth made, Huntsman said with a laugh, “Of course Joy picked that part up.”

Huntsman then offered her own criticism of the clips, saying, “Does anyone else feel like we’re in an episode of The Apprentice? … My head spins every day. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next.” However, she then suggested it was a shame because the messaging detracted from the accomplishments of the military.

“What have they accomplished?” Behar then challenged.

“Any time we can deter Iran, whether it’s for a year or more, that’s a win for this country,” Huntsman offered, before Behar interrupted to point out, “Obama had a deal, and he tore it up.”

After the audience clapped in agreement with Behar, she added, “And what’s the gift, besides herpes?”

Huntsman then reacted by defending the military itself, saying, “I think it’s really easy to sit here and say, ‘What has our military accomplished?’ It’s because of our military that we’re able to sit here and have these conversations and do a show like this.'”

Behar took real umbrage with that, though, snapping back with, “Don’t make it sound like I’m against the military. I’m not. All my uncles, my father, they all fought. So don’t make it sound like that. I’m talking about this particular, as it calls it, ‘excursion’ into Iran. What have they accomplished? We don’t know.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC