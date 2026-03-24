‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Big After Listening to Audience

Today’s life lesson: stick to your gut! A The Price Is Right contestant did not take home a car because she listened to the audience.

Laurel O’Hara, from Connecticut, won the fifth item up for bid on March 23. All of the contestants went over the price, so they had to bid again. O’Hara had the lowest bid of $900 on a pair of GoPro cameras with a mount and case, which was worth $920.

The game show contestant then played More or Less for a car and additional prizes. O’Hara had to guess whether each item shown was worth more or less than the displayed price. The catch: they had to get every guess right to advance to the next prize. However, if they made a wrong guess after a correct one, the TPIR contestant still got to keep the prizes they had already won.

“You’re not risking anything by going forward. The game is over, once you lose something,” host Drew Carey explained. “So, go all the way to the end, win the car, and you get that, plus all of these prizes.”

The first item was a home fan package that included a tower fan, a vintage-style air circulator, a space heater, and a humidifier with illuminated mist. It was priced at $1,500.

O’Hara looked towards the audience and said, “Less.” Since it was $630, she won the package and got to move on.

The next item was a griddle package, which included a griddle with a stainless steel design and cover, and an apron. It was priced at $3,000. O’Hara looked to the audience once again and said it was more.

She was wrong, since it was $1,320. O’Hara did not win the griddle package and could not advance to win the car.

The third prize would have been an elliptical machine with a heart rate arm band. The fourth was the 2025 Kia K4 LX.

“Well, you know what? The fans are nice,” Carey said.

O’Hara did not advance to the Showcase as she only spun a .55.