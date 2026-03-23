Where Is Ex-CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane Now?

What To Know Scott MacFarlane announced his next job after stepping down from CBS News earlier this month.

MacFarlane explained his new role with the MeidasTouch Network to fans via social media.

MacFarlane previously expressed his desire to have more independence in his news reporting.

Scott MacFarlane may have stepped away from a major news network, but he’s not stepping away from his role as a journalist.

Earlier this month, MacFarlane announced via X that he was leaving his role as a CBS News correspondent. “I just shared this note with my colleagues: ‘To my incredible colleagues at CBS,’” he shared on March 9. “‘I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it. I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words ‘CBS correspondent’ next to my name – always will be.’”

In the letter to his colleagues, MacFarlane wrote that he was looking forward to “some independence” in his next career steps and would be finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals.” He concluded, “I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away.”

In an X video shared on Monday, March 23, MacFarlane revealed that he booked a new role just “nine days” after his final day at CBS News. “Some news to share, and it’s good news. I have a new platform for my independent, unfiltered reporting,” he shared. “Effective immediately, I’m chief Washington correspondent for the MeidasTouch Network. I’m beginning in about two or three weeks. I’ll begin as anchor of a daily program called Scott MacFarlane Reports.”

ALERT: Professional news. Nine days after leaving CBS, I have found a new professional home: Chief Washington Correspondent and Anchor for @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/w4zRFPt1pp — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 23, 2026

MacFarlane said he and the network share the “same North Star of communicating,” which is to “just get to it” when reporting the news. “Put aside the production, theater, and the useless bells and whistles. Just get to it,” he stated.

The TV personality continued, “I’m not an opinionist. I’m not an editorialist. I’m far from a politician. I’m an enterprise reporter, have been for a quarter of a century. What I’ll do is bring this enterprise reporting to all the components of the MeidasTouch Network, all the contributors of the MeidasTouch Network, and anybody who sees, watches, or hears the MeidasTouch Network. And you’ll still see all of my reporting on my many platforms that you may have been seeing over the past few months or the past few years.”

MacFarlane went on to state that it’s a “critical moment” in news reporting. “It’s important when we underscore how significant this moment is, this moment of unique political toxicity and unique political danger,” he noted. “MeidasTouch and I have long shared this same philosophy — you don’t platform lies, you don’t platform conspiracy theories, and you don’t allow for the whitewashing of history. We’ll do that together, and you and I will do that together.”

MacFarlane had previously worked at CBS News since 2021, covering major news stories including the January 6 Capitol riot and the 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

CBS News has been surrounded in controversy since Bari Weiss was appointed the network’s editor-in-chief last year, with some criticizing Weiss and Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison of appeasing the Trump administration with its content.