From 2009 to 2011, Drew Roy starred as Jesse on five episodes of Hannah Montana. He joined the show as Hannah’s guitarist and eventually became a love interest for Miley Stewart/Hannah (Miley Cyrus).

Although Miley initially chose her longtime on/off boyfriend Jake (Cody Linley) over Jesse, the latter came back into the picture after the two broke up for good. By the series finale, Miley and Jesse were together.

As the show prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new Disney+ special on March 24, we’re checking in on what Roy’s up to today. Scroll down for more.

What is Drew Roy doing now?

Roy works as a qualified jet pilot, according to his talent bio. Per his Instagram, his life consists of flying jets and “[loving] on my wife and kids.” While he is not super active on social media, he does sometimes share piloting updates on his page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Roy (@drew_roy)

Roy became a pilot for Delta in 2025. “From Falling Skies to flying planes,” his wife captioned an Instagram post (more on her below). “I am so proud of this man! I know absolutely no one that works as hard as you. What you have accomplished in the last 6 years, most can not do in a lifetime. I’m in awe of this. Of you. You impress me every day. We are truly ecstatic to be a part of the Delta Family. May I present you, Delta First Officer Drew Roy! Whoop whoop!”

Is Drew Roy still acting?

While Roy still does some acting here and there, he is not very active in the profession anymore. His most recent role was as a guest star on iCarly in 2021, where he reprised his role as Griffin (Roy previously played the character in two episodes of the series in 2009 and 2010).

Following his time on Hannah Montana, Roy starred as Seth Hancock in the 2010 film Secretariat. He also played Ron Goldman in the 2019 movie The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

In 2009, he starred on three episodes of Lincoln Heights and he had a main role as Hal Mason on Falling Skies from 2011 to 2015. He appeared in an episode of Timeless in 2017 and three episodes of The Last Ship in 2017.

Is Drew Roy in a relationship?

Yes, Drew is married to his wife, Renee Roy (née Gardner). They tied the knot in 2015 and celebrated their 10-year anniversary in December 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Roy (@drew_roy)

“A DECADE. We only post what we want people to see. What’s hidden are all the messy parts,” Renee wrote on Instagram. “The fights, the career change, the cross country move, postpartum, sleepless nights, more arguments… all of which have made our marriage stronger. We live a chaotic and non-traditional family lifestyle. But it is for us and it is ours. You have been my rock and the one constant in our home and in our marriage. I thank the Lord everyday I get to do this life with my best friend. You. Happy 10 years of marriage! I love you.”

Does Drew Roy have kids?

Yes, Drew and Renee are parents to two children. Their first child, a son named Jack, was born in March 2017. Another son, Levi, joined the family in May 2019.

Hannah Montana: The 20th Anniversary Special, Tuesday, March 24, Disney+