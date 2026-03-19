Chuck Norris Hospitalized After Medical Emergency in Hawaii

What To Know Chuck Norris was hospitalized in Kauai, Hawaii, after a sudden, undisclosed medical emergency.

He’s reportedly in good spirits.

Norris just celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10.

Chuck Norris has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency in Hawaii.

The nature of the emergency has not been disclosed, but according to TMZ, the medical incident occurred in the last 24 hours in Kauai. Norris is reportedly in good spirits.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star was reportedly training on the island of Kauai. TMZ reports that he was feeling fine and cracking jokes on the phone with a friend on Wednesday, March 18, so the medical event may have been sudden.

Norris just turned 86 on March 10. He posted a video of himself scuffling with a trainer on social media to commemorate the occasion.

“I don’t age. I level up,” he captioned the video. “I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

The actor lives in Texas and frequently shares updates on his life with his Instagram followers. In January, he shared his gratitude for life.

“I love it out here in the snow,” he wrote. “You can’t beat views like these. Life is a gift, so cherish today and never take a single breath for granted. Here’s to a great 2026!”

He narrates many of his Instagram videos as well, many of them giving a glimpse into his home life and physical training.

Norris is most known for starring in Walker, Texas Ranger, and for his martial arts successes, among other roles. He has eight black belts and created two forms of martial arts himself: American Tang Soo Do and the Chuck Norris System (aka Chun Kuk Do).

Norris’s first wife, Dianne Holechek, died on December 21, 2025, at the age of 84. They had two sons together, Mike and Eric. He’s been married to Gena O’Kelley since 1998, and they have three children, Dina, and twins, Danilee and Dakota.