Comeback of ‘The Comeback,’ ‘Forsytes’ and ‘Count of Monte Cristo’ on PBS, ‘Faithful’ Biblical Drama, ‘Madison’ Finale

Erin Simkin / HBO

The Comeback

Season Premiere 10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: Every decade or so, this biting satire about fame and the TV industry returns, spoofing whatever’s new in the topsy-turvy business, from reality TV to (in its third and final season) the AI revolution. Lisa Kudrow is brilliant, maddening yet poignant, as the self-absorbed but mostly well-meaning sitcom star Valerie Cherish, who, whenever she says, “So fun,” rarely means it. First seen attempting a Broadway run as the latest “name” to appear in Chicago, she quickly retreats to strike-besieged Hollywood, where an offer from a rebranding broadcast network beckons Valerie back to her comfort zone of multi-cam sitcoms. The twist: This one will be created almost entirely by AI. “They’ll think I’m a hypo-crat,” she frets to her husband Mark (Damian Young), whose career has derailed to the point that he’s now part of a Finance Dudes reality show. Valerie, who once appeared (briefly) on The Traitors, worries she’ll be seen as an actual turncoat. If we must say goodbye to The Comeback and to Valerie, the good news is they’re going out on a bitter high.

Massimo Fabris / Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE

The Forsytes

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Masterpiece returns yet again to the voluminous John Galsworthy classic known as The Forsyte Saga for a lavish period drama (set in 1877) that uses as its starting point events that predate the novels. Thus, we find younger versions of rival cousins Soames (Joshua Orpin) and Young Jolyon (Danny Griffin)—Soames being the ruthless one, Jo the would-be artist—as they conduct business while affairs of the heart threaten the composure of the wealthy banking family. (Jack Davenport and Stephen Moyer play their respective fathers, Jack and Jolyon Sr.) In the premiere, Young Jo has an unexpected encounter with his first love, the dressmaking widow Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), at his daughter June’s (Justine Moore) coming-out ball, while the stuffy Soames is smitten by the penniless Irene (Millie Gibson), whose ballet dreams will be put aside when she joins this family. As matriarch Ann (Francesca Annis) advises her granddaughter, “A Forsyte is someone who knows the value of stock, and family, and repute. … Never ever fail to come up to scratch.” Downton Abbey‘s Dowager Countess would have loved Ann, and shows like Downton, Upstairs Downstairs, and even The Gilded Age owe a debt to The Forsyte Saga, whose first dramatization was one of the first British serial dramas to make a splash in the U.S. in the late 1960s.

PBS

The Count of Monte Cristo

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Yet another Masterpiece classic adaptation revisits the oft-told Alexandre Dumas revenge epic, starring Sam Claflin as the dashing Edmond Dantes, a noble young sailor falsely accused by rivals of treason and cruelly imprisoned in an island fortress. Things look bleak for poor Edmond in the first episode (of eight), but as anyone knows who has either read the book or, more likely, seen one of the many film and TV versions—with such stars as Richard Chamberlain, Jim Caviezel, and Gérard Depardieu—Edmond will eventually taste freedom and fortune in his desire to exact vengeance on those who did him wrong.

FOX

The Faithful: Women of the Bible

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: What would the holy season of Easter and Passover be without a new Biblical drama? The Faithful, a three-week series of two-hour episodes, is distinguished by its focus on the women of the Old Testament. Minnie Driver stars in the premiere as Sarah, wife of Abraham (Jeffrey Donovan) and “The Woman Who Bowed to No One.” The film depicts Sarah’s despair at being childless, prompting her to enlist Egyptian slave-turned-handmaiden Hagar (9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Natacha Karam) to provide a son for her faithful husband. God, of course, has other plans for these people.

Emerson Miller / Paramount+

The Madison

Season Finale

SATURDAY: Taylor Sheridan’s drama of loss, grief, and rejuvenation in the open spaces of Montana presents the final three episodes of its first season, with Stacy (the luminous Michelle Pfeiffer) laying her loved one to rest while coming to grips with the privileged life she left behind on the island of Manhattan. Will Arnett is terrific as her therapist, assuring her, “You will survive it,” but first she’ll need to get past the memorial service she’s reluctantly hosting in her grand townhouse. The pull of Montana remains strong, including for daughter Abby (Beau Garrett), who left things unresolved with widowed sheriff Van (Ben Schnetzer). A second season has already been filmed.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: