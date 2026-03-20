‘Today’s Al Roker Takes Fans Inside Family Spring Break Trip

What To Know Al Roker shared several photos from his family’s spring break vacation in Florida.

Roker, his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick, enjoyed activities such as going to restaurants and spending time on the beach.

Roker has been absent from NBC’s Today all week.

Al Roker has been using his Today break to squeeze in some quality time with his family.

The weatherman has been absent from the NBC morning show all week. His third hour of Today cohost, Dylan Dreyer, has served as his primary replacement, though Weekend Today‘s Angie Lassman stepped in for the pair on Wednesday, March 18. Dreyer returned to Studio 1A the following day and is ending the week on the show’s Friday, March 20, episode.

The show has not addressed the reason for Roker’s absence. However, he revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 19, that he has simply been enjoying a spring break vacation with his family.

“We had a great time in #southbeach with sun and storms,” he captioned the upload. “@debrobertsabc @nickroker155 and I had a great time at @losfuegosfaena @carbonerestaurants @mandolinrestaurants @uchikorestaurants and @joesstonecrab yu.”

Roker’s post featured a montage of photos from his Florida getaway with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick. The trio enjoyed delicious meals at several restaurants and soaked up the sun on the beach, as well as faced some rainy weather.

“Enjoy! It looks like a perfect getaway 🥰,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “I’m so glad you guys had a wonderful vacation. We missed you, Uncle Al ❤️ see you Monday morning 🌄.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Someone else shared, “Thankful you enjoyed a spring break together – enjoying time away from the wintry stuff, saving palm trees, restful beaches & all with delicious looking food to enjoy — without cooking !!! 🧑‍🍳.” A different person posted, “Love how you roll as a family! Big fan of memory making!” A separate user wrote, “Missing you but glad you’re having a great time!!❤️.”

Roberts shared more photos from the trip, including several selfies with Roker, via her Instagram page on Wednesday. “Loving. Laughing. And living. In the moment. #grateful #family,” she captioned the post.

The family appears to have returned to New York City, as Roker’s Instagram video featured a snap of himself and Nick at the airport. Additionally, Roberts filled in for some absent cohosts on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America.

Roker is not the only Today host missing from the show this week. Like Roker, Jenna Bush Hager is also currently enjoying spring break with her family. Dreyer’s Wednesday absence, meanwhile, happened one day after news broke that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. (People reported that Dreyer filed her divorce docs on March 10.)

Hoda Kotb has continued to fill in for Savannah Guthrie as the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance continues. The Today hosts have continued to share their support for Savannah and her family via social media and by sporting yellow ribbon pins on the show.

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC