Bijou Phillips Health Update: Kathy Hilton Shares New Insight Amid Search for Kidney Donor

What To Know Bijou Phillips is undergoing dialysis and searching for a kidney donor after being hospitalized for kidney failure in February.

Kathy Hilton shared that Bijou was initially fearful but is now dedicated to her treatment, supported by family and friends.

Following a public plea, nearly 1,000 people volunteered as potential kidney donors, and Bijou reports feeling physically and emotionally stronger.

Kathy Hilton just shared a health update for Bijou Phillips, offering new insight amid the Almost Famous star’s search for a kidney donor.

During an interview with Us Weekly published on March 19, Kathy opened up about Bijou’s health crisis after the latter was hospitalized for kidney failure in February.

Bijou, 45, is the daughter of The Mamas & the Papas singers John Phillips and Geneviève Waïte. She is also close friends with Kathy’s daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

“She was really afraid, and she was crying,” Hilton, 67, admitted of the Raising Hope actress. “She was afraid if she did the dialysis that she might not make it.”

Of Bijou, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained that her husband, Richard Hilton, encouraged her to remain dedicated to her medical care and helped her get treatment at UCLA.

“He got her on the phone, [and] he said, ‘Listen, you listen to the doctor … You have a young child,’” Kathy recounted. “She was like, ‘You’re right, you’re right.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bijou Phillips (@bijouphillips)

Following Bijou’s public plea for a kidney donor, Kathy said Bijou is “really grateful” for the support. She also revealed that nearly 1,000 people signed up to be potential kidney donors after a recent cover story.

Additionally, Kathy said that Bijou has an “incredible” family and a “great group of friends” to support her during this difficult time. The Bully actress shares a daughter, Fianna Francis, 12, with her ex-husband, Danny Masterson. She is also the sister of actress Mackenzie Phillips and singer Chynna Phillips.

Bijou shared that she was feeling “pretty good” physically and “strong” emotionally since starting dialysis, during an interview published by Us Weekly on February 27. However, she also acknowledged, “I’ve needed a transplant for a year. I’m sort of hanging on by a thread.”