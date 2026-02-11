What To Know Actress Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized for kidney failure.

Phillips previously received a kidney transplant in 2017 from a close friend.

She has publicly appealed for help on Instagram.

Actress Bijou Phillips, daughter of Mamas and Papas singer John Phillips and best known for the TV series Raising Hope and the films including 2000’s Almost Famous and 2001’s Bully, has been hospitalized due to kidney failure.

TMZ first broke the story. According to the publication, the actress was rushed to UCLA Health on Wednesday night, February 10, where she’s currently under care on dialysis and waiting for a living donor.

Phillips had received a kidney transplant in 2017. The donor was a close friend, but TMZ reports that the transplanted kidney has now failed, and Phillips will need another.

A representative also told the outlet that Phillips suffered numerous complications following the 2017 procedure, leading to ongoing health struggles in the years since. The actress has reportedly battled kidney disease her entire life after being born with underdeveloped kidneys, a condition that required her to spend the first three months of her life on dialysis in the NICU, marking the beginning of a lifelong fight with serious medical challenges.

The actress is reported to be in stable condition.

On her Instagram account, Phillips posted the plea for help with a picture of her and her daughter: “I need help finding a kidney. I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter. I am in need of a kidney.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bijou Phillips (@bijouphillips)

The carousel asks for help finding a donor for Phillips, who shares her story about her previous transplant from a “dear friend” and her current situation.

With the image, the caption read: “Please read and share. And if you are interested in becoming a living donor, please go to the link in my bio and fill out a brief form. I am so grateful for your support.”

The post states that “time is of the essence” and asks fans to please help Phillip find a living donor so she can “have more time with her daughter, family, and friends.”