What To Know Ana Cabrera is leaving MS NOW amid major lineup changes at the network.

She addressed her departure in a social media video.

Fans flooded social media with comments reacting to the news of her exit after three years as a morning anchor.

On March 18, MS NOW announced a major shift in the network’s daily lineup, and amid the reveal came the announcement that Ana Cabrera will be leaving the network. Cabrera has been working at MS NOW since 2023. She anchors the two-hour 10/9c morning news show.

After news of the shake-up was announced, Cabrera took to social media to share a video message for fans, in which she revealed that it was her decision to leave the network.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always sought the best opportunities to do this work and have the greatest impact while staying true to myself and mission as a journalist,” she said. “My goal has always been to educate and inform and shine light, to hold people at power accountable, people on all sides of the political aisle and non-politicians, as well, to be a government watchdog, to bring you compelling stories from across a broad range of news and to always seek the truth, following the facts wherever they lead. That’s what I’ve always done and what I will continue to do.”

The journalist, who previously worked at CNN for 10 years, told her fans that she is “truly grateful” for “my time at MS NOW, for my wonderful colleagues, my amazing team that worked so hard every day, and for you, the viewers, who put your trust in me to serve you through the most meaningful work. Thank you.”

She did not give an end date for her tenure at MS NOW, but said it’s not happening “immediately” and confirmed she’ll still be at the anchor desk “For a few more months.” Cabrera concluded, “I wanted to give you a heads up and I look forward to sharing more about what’s next for me soon.”

The announcement elicited a strong reaction from viewers. Many wondered whether her reason for departing was personal, or if she had a dispute with the network. “Your statement makes it sound like you are not allowed to exhibit your personal integrity at MS-NOW. I hope I am misunderstanding!” one person commented.

Other fans flooded the replies to Cabrera’s X message letting her know they will miss her on their screens. “Always enjoy watching you on the air. Looking forward to see what’s next for you 👍🏻,” someone tweeted, while another wrote, “Aw, MSNOW is losing a great anchor! You stood out at CNN and MSNOW with credibility and integrity. Keep us posted on your plans so we can tune in!” Someone else said, “I have always appreciated your candor and straight up journalism, I look forward to your next endeavor.”

Another fan posted, “So sorry to lose you on MS Now! You’re the only reason I tune in, in the AM. Best of luck and will follow you to your next venture!” and someone else added, “Wishing you the very best in whatever you decide to do next. Always follow your heart, and it’ll never let you down.”